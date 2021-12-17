I have read and listened to and seen with my own eyes the problems and distress of the many homeless persons in Bend and Redmond. And I have come to the conclusion that some of it is of our own making.
This may sound harsh, but so many well meaning people are contributing to the problem by paying people to stand on street corners.
Some of the social service agencies that are set up to help the needy used to print cards with the names, addresses and phone numbers of places a needy person could go to receive help. The cards were free to those who requested them and people were encouraged to hand out these cards to people on the streets instead of giving money. That’s still a good idea.
Folks should know that some people panhandling on street corners probably make more money than you do, and they don’t pay taxes on it. I had one person tell me “why should I work for minimum wage, when I can make more in two or three hours on a street corner than I would make on an eight hour shift.” That’s a true quote.
So first, the many good and true people need to redirect their giving to organizations that are specifically set up to help those in need. Over time, just that one thing will weed out the actual needy from any others, because once the public source of income dries up the others will move on.
Now, how to help those that are truly in need, and there are many of them. The Bulletin has published several articles that reference a plot of land on the corner of U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road. A “one time” RV park . It is the perfect place to establish a “Home for the Needy.” It is not in anyone’s neighborhood, it’s not close to any school and there are other reasons to use that particular plot of land. It’s large and will accommodate many. Its plumbing and electricity certainly need to be checked out and updated or replaced, but hopefully some of it will be usable. When it was an RV park, it used to have a common bathhouse and toilets. Now that we all know where the “Home for those in need” should be established, the question becomes: How? Well, here’s how.
Some governmental agency needs to determine who actually owns that land. Then they need to make a reasonable offer to purchase it so that it can be redeveloped to provide a “Home for the Needy.” If the owner refuses to sell at a reasonable price (or not at all) then one of the immediate governmental agencies needs to go through the process of eminent domain.
Eminent domain power allows a government entity to take private land for public use. Sometimes this is called “power of condemnation” or “forced sale.” This is the legal tool kit that is used countless times by federal, state and local agencies.
If we the people have to vote in a bond issue to support this, so be it. In the long term it will be money well spent and cheaper than what is now being proposed. But some governmental agency needs to quit wringing their hands and act now.
