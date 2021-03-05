Back in 1994, I accepted a position with a high-tech networking company as its vice president of marketing and sales. Up until then, my travel outside of the U.S. had been limited; for the next 12 years, though, I spent an extensive amount of time outside of the U.S., primarily in Europe and Asia. Over a five-year period, I spent eight weeks a year in Europe and 10 weeks a year in the Pacific Rim. All told, I visited 29 countries on business trips.
One of the biggest differences I experienced between business and personal travel overseas is the amount of time I was able to spend with local individuals, not just discussing business but in social situations. I was asked numerous questions about our country and was able to ask them about theirs. I confess that, when my foreign travels began, I was of the opinion that we were the most advanced nation in the world and did everything better than the countries I was visiting. After all, the high-tech products my companies had designed and manufactured were leading-edge; our only competition was from other U.S. companies.
Over time, I learned that my preconceptions were mostly false. It seemed like the questions I was asked focused on three areas. 1) Is it really true that health care is not a right for all Americans and do many go bankrupt because they can’t pay their hospital bills? 2) Do most Americans have to pay for a college education? 3) When Americans with preschool children go to work, do they actually have to pay for someone to mind their kids? If they are low-wage employees, how can they afford this?
Where do other countries stand on these issues?
1) All of the countries I visited provided health care for every one of their citizens. While the methods varied from country to country, none of the citizens of these countries had to worry about going without health care.
2) The education systems in most of the countries I visited included not just K-12 but went on through college. The approach in most countries was based upon a pyramid in which you earned your right to move up with grades and testing. If you qualified for college, your tuition was free.
3) Almost every country provided day care for workers at no charge. Their view was simply that many people would choose not to work at all if much of their income had to go toward taking care of their children while they were at work.
None of the countries I visited had socialist economic systems; to my knowledge, the only two socialist countries in the world today are Cuba and Venezuela. China has moved aggressively away from socialism toward capitalism. Two large entities in China do remain mostly government owned, China Railway (CRECG) and Aviation Industry (AVIC), although many of their subsidiaries are publicly traded. While doing business in China as an American company was more restrictive than in the countries of Europe, China was economically capitalistic, notwithstanding the name of the ruling party.
If the U.S. is to remain economically competitive over the long term, we need to address our deficiencies relative to the countries with which we compete. Our health results by most standards (longevity, infant mortality, etc.) are poor; we desperately need to provide health care as a right for every American. We need to make it viable for those with young children to work. Finally, we need to provide free higher education at public institutions for those who qualify. At present, we are losing many excellent students who are fearful that going to college will leave them with the burden of long-term debt.
These programs are not socialistic. They are badly needed social programs that will protect the health and education of future generations of Americans and this is foundational to our economic future. We must catch up or lose our competitive edge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.