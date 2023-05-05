Guest Column
The city’s campaign has used four claims to try to justify a proposed higher fire levy rate. In fiscal year 2025, the proposed rate would generate $11.8 million as opposed to $3.1 million at the old rate. The city’s financial records contradict the city’s claims and undermine the city’s credibility.

The website states the “costs to run the department have outpaced revenue.” The records show revenue has exceeded costs by an average of $1 million a year for the last four years, and fiscal year 2023 is projected to show revenue exceeded costs by about $1.1 million. Over the last 10 years, the fire fund’s ending balance has grown from $2.9 million to $7.8 million.

Mike Walker lives in Bend.

