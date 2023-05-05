The city’s campaign has used four claims to try to justify a proposed higher fire levy rate. In fiscal year 2025, the proposed rate would generate $11.8 million as opposed to $3.1 million at the old rate. The city’s financial records contradict the city’s claims and undermine the city’s credibility.
The website states the “costs to run the department have outpaced revenue.” The records show revenue has exceeded costs by an average of $1 million a year for the last four years, and fiscal year 2023 is projected to show revenue exceeded costs by about $1.1 million. Over the last 10 years, the fire fund’s ending balance has grown from $2.9 million to $7.8 million.
The website fact sheet states call volume has increased by 6.3% a year from 2014 to 2022 and is expected to increase by 5% a year from 2023 until 2029. The actual call volume for post-pandemic FY23 won’t be available until late 2023, but the charge for service revenue is a function of call volumes. The call volume for post-pandemic fiscal year 2024 could decrease by almost 11% utilizing collected “charged service” revenue reported for the first nine months for fiscal year. The city has ignored the impact of the pandemic.
The city states a higher levy rate is needed to maintain staff and hire more. The city staffing has increased by 56 employees over the last nine years. This is an average increase of 5.75% a year versus the estimated call volume average increase of less than 2% a year. All 56 employees were hired using revenue from only the existing fire levy, plus three other usual sources: charge services, intergovernmental and general fund. The council did allocate $1.4 million from the American Rescue Program Plan because staff said the extra funding was needed. However, the records show the fund’s end of year balance for fiscal year 2023 will be about $9.6 million. The city has a policy of maintaining a reserve equal to 16% of that year’s operating cost. The minimum reserve would be only about $5.5 million. The council’s allocation of $1.4 million became just part of the nearly $4.1 million excessive fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2023.
The city states the higher levy is needed to pay for equipment, tools and technology enhancements. The financial records show that the Fire/EMS fund already make these kinds of expenditures on a regular basis using existing revenue and long-term debt.
The most frequent question that citizens have asked is where is the math to justify the new levy, but no math has been provided.
New levy funding $11.8 million
Old levy funding $3.1 million
Increased funding $8.7 million
When one revenue source is excessively increased, another revenue source can be decreased. The “general fund” and/or “intergovernmental” revenues previously allocated to the fire fund could be reduced by as much as $8.7 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2025. The result is this huge tax increase will indirectly provide more funds for new discretionary purposes. This type of action is called a “bait and switch.”
Should the public ignore all these contradictions? There is a solution that doesn’t jeopardize existing employees, prevents new hiring, or increases response time. VOTE NO on May’s ballot and then use one of two remaining election opportunities before the existing levy expires, to collect more post-pandemic call volume and financial information. Then provide the community with a complete and accurate financial explanation (“the math”) for a right-sized new levy to meet just this fund’s future needs.
Meanwhile, the city’s campaign has focused heavily on an emotional appeal based on the good work of Bend Fire & Rescue. There is no debating the high quality of the service the community receives. Thank you, Bend Fire & Rescue.
