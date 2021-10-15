We are writing in response to the article in the Bulletin dated Oct. 14 We are appalled that parents are targeting Bend-La Pine School Board members of color and are continuing to protest the teaching of critical race theory (CRT). For starters, CRT isn’t “taught” in elementary or high schools. It is a theory of research taught primarily in university courses for education professionals. It is derived from critical legal studies, which began in the 1970’s to challenge the assumption that our legal system was just and fair. CRT evolved from that approach, primarily through the work of Harvard professor Derrick Bell, in the 1980’s. Three Columbia Law School professors, who are active researchers in the field of CRT, speak to what CRT actually is (see https://news.columbia.edu/news/what-critical-race-theory-and-why-everyone-talking-about-it-0).
According to Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, “critical race theory is a way to talk openly about how America’s history has had an effect on our society and institutions today.” Professor Kendall Thomas adds, “Critical race theory tells a story about institutionalized racial disadvantage and systemic racial inequality.” Ask any person of color in this country and they will tell you about the discriminatory barriers they have encountered, not just in the law, but also in education, health care, housing, employment and more.
On a more personal level, in spite of having a university education, none of us were taught about such events as the internment of Italian- and Japanese-Americans during WWII, or about the massacre of the Osage Indians in Oklahoma, or the systematic destruction of buffalo herds in order to wipe out the Plains Indians’ primary food source, or ... well, the list is long of what we did not learn about American history. History is about what happened and should spur us to consider what lessons can be learned from past successes and failures, in order to move forward, more informed, and make better decisions. History is NOT about cherry picking events from our past that make us look good or feel all warm and fuzzy about being Americans.
Understanding our continuing history of racial discrimination is not blaming; it is a way to be more sensitive to the impacts of our policies on people who are not white. It is a way to help us pay attention and begin to recognize what barriers are faced by people of color every single day and in every single aspect of our lives, so that we can make positive changes.
We can only believe that fear must drive the desire not to understand and not to move toward a more equal society. We personally think these fears are being manipulated by (mostly) white people who want to maintain power, and would encourage people (parents included) to look behind the curtains of power and recognize that a more equal society benefits everybody, instead of just the rich and the politicians.
