I was dismayed by Washington Post columnist Brian Broome, who on July 4 (of all days) dishonestly attacked the Supreme Court in an emotional rant, “Supreme Court Pits Us vs. Them.” Broome condemned two recent decisions where the Court declared as unconstitutional (1) affirmative action in education, “Students for Fair Admissions” or “SFFA,” and (2) a Colorado law that would compel a person’s speech even if morally/religiously repugnant, the “303 Creative LLC” case.
On SFFA, Broome bemoaned: “By striking down affirmative action, they showed us how much they value White over Black and Brown students.” The Court did the opposite of “valuing White over Black people.” It mandated – finally – colorblindness. Holding that affirmative action violates the Equal Protection Clause, these programs were revealed as definitively racist: black students were between 4-10 times more likely to be accepted to Harvard than Asian students with the exact same grades, and to justify this illegal and immoral scheme, Harvard bounced Asians as lacking “personality.” How excited would Broome have been if, instead of receiving his Fine Arts degree from Pitt, he was told that he “lacked personality,” so that someone of another race could take his slot.
On 303 Creative, he criticized the Court as supporting a “Colorado web designer who refuses to make websites for LGBTQ people.” Wrong. The Court found that the state of Colorado cannot compel web designer Lori Smith to create work that violates her religious values. Broome, intent upon smearing Smith for her faith, willfully ignores the facts: she never “refused to make websites for LGBTQ people.” As the decision states, “Ms. Smith and the State stipulated that Ms. Smith is willing to work with all people regardless of classifications such as race, creed, sexual orientation, and gender; [but] she will not produce content that ‘contradicts biblical truth regardless of who orders it.’” How refreshing it would be if “journalists” like Broome bothered to do even minimal homework before spewing woke talking points. More to the point, how would Mr. Broome like a Florida law requiring him to write an article stating, “Ron Desantis should be President”? That is exactly what the Supreme Court outlawed. Yet Broome is too blindly partisan, or too uninformed, to understand or admit the righteousness of that wonderful holding.
One wonders whether journalists like Broome possess even a fleeting understanding of American civics. The role of the Supreme Court is not to set policy, but to determine questions of Constitutionality. As Justice Roberts stated, “This Court is not a legislature… judges have power to say what the law is, not what it should be.” Broome apparently slept through fifth grade social studies where separation of powers was taught.
Please remember what the Supreme Court actually does, and ignore wild and overwrought invectives like Broome’s. The Supreme Court is not a legislature, beholden to the whims of the identity politics mob. Their sole role is to determine the constitutionality of legal questions. Period. Bravely and thankfully, they did so twice last month.
Christi Pavia is a University of Oregon law school graduate, a business owner and a member of The Bulletin’s community editorial board. She lives in Bend.
