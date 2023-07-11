Supreme Court

I was dismayed by Washington Post columnist Brian Broome, who on July 4 (of all days) dishonestly attacked the Supreme Court in an emotional rant, “Supreme Court Pits Us vs. Them.” Broome condemned two recent decisions where the Court declared as unconstitutional (1) affirmative action in education, “Students for Fair Admissions” or “SFFA,” and (2) a Colorado law that would compel a person’s speech even if morally/religiously repugnant, the “303 Creative LLC” case.

On SFFA, Broome bemoaned: “By striking down affirmative action, they showed us how much they value White over Black and Brown students.” The Court did the opposite of “valuing White over Black people.” It mandated – finally – colorblindness. Holding that affirmative action violates the Equal Protection Clause, these programs were revealed as definitively racist: black students were between 4-10 times more likely to be accepted to Harvard than Asian students with the exact same grades, and to justify this illegal and immoral scheme, Harvard bounced Asians as lacking “personality.” How excited would Broome have been if, instead of receiving his Fine Arts degree from Pitt, he was told that he “lacked personality,” so that someone of another race could take his slot.

Christi Pavia is a University of Oregon law school graduate, a business owner and a member of The Bulletin’s community editorial board. She lives in Bend.

