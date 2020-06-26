We live in an age where two things seem to be true. First, too many of our precious freedoms are usurped by an increasingly large and aggressive government, and second, we seem to be less and less convinced our elections are fair and free from the corruption of Big Money or other dark forces.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling handed down about two years ago today, Janus v. AFSCME, addressed both.
The plaintiff, Mark Janus, was employed as a social worker for the state of Illinois and didn’t think it was fair that his union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees , was allowed to confiscate money from his paycheck in the form of dues and use it for explicitly political purposes.
So he filed a lawsuit, and his case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued a 5-4 ruling affirming that mandatory union membership, dues or fees constitute a violation of a public employees First Amendment rights.
The decision overturned a 44-year-old precedent and, at least on paper, cleared the way for thousands of other disgruntled government employees to join Mark Janus in opting out of union affiliation.
The ruling, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, is unequivocal:
“Compelling individuals to mouth support for views they find objectionable violates that cardinal constitutional command, and in most contexts, any such effort would be universally condemned. Suppose, for example, that the State of Illinois required all residents to sign a document expressing support for a particular set of positions on controversial public issues—say, the platform of one of the major political parties. No one, we trust, would seriously argue that the First Amendment permits this … Perhaps because such compulsion so plainly violates the Constitution, most of our free speech cases have involved restrictions on what can be said, rather than laws compelling speech. But measures compelling speech are at least as threatening.”
In the two years since the ruling was issued, thousands of government workers — particularly here in Oregon — have chosen to exercise their newly recognized rights and resign from their union. But Janus has also impacted the other half of the equation.
With fewer members paying an average of $800 in dues to fund candidates and causes they don’t support, unions have millions less of other people’s dollars with which to play politics.
And to the extent an election can reduce the influence of greedy, powerful special interests, it is by definition freer and more fair.
Still, the work continues. Unions see the handwriting on the wall and are trying everything in their power — lawful or otherwise — to keep public employees in the dark about their rights or bully them when they decide to exercise them.
At the Freedom Foundation, we notify these workers of their rights, help them to resign from their union and, when necessary, fight on their behalf in the legal system.
If we don’t help them, who will? The government? Their union?
Two years after Janus, the boundaries of freedom have been extended. The job now is to make sure every worker has a map with which to explore it.
