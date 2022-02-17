If we truly want to make higher education more equitable and accessible, then colleges and universities need to change how they think about affordability and the actual price of a college degree.
Too many institutions hide the true cost of attendance behind a high sticker price that is then offset with deep discounts thanks to financial aid and merit awards. The outdated high-cost, high-discount approach, combined with rising tuition prices year after year, has widened the gap between what families think they’ll pay and what they ultimately do pay for college.
It prompts some college-bound students to steer clear of schools — particularly private institutions — where they would thrive. Low-income students might think those institutions are out of their reach because it is not immediately clear how much financial aid is available to them to help set off the steep cost. As tuition gets more expensive, it becomes less feasible for middle- and upper-middle-class students to afford higher education because they qualify for less financial aid.
But prospective students and their families shouldn’t overlook private colleges and universities simply based on the sticker price, which tends to be higher than their public counterparts. A private college education is more affordable than you think, especially because some institutions, including Willamette University, are making intentional decisions to be more transparent about their tuition and making education at their institution more affordable for all.
Willamette University recently reset its tuition and made the landmark decision to lower its undergraduate tuition by about 20% this academic year. And following a record fundraising year, Willamette is offering $12 million to new students in 2022, up $1.5 million from last year, directly serving our goal of making a Willamette education affordable for all.
Students and their families deserve a straightforward approach to tuition rates and financial aid, and we hope more elite institutions make similar changes. In the meantime, it’s important that students don’t overlook private colleges and universities because they think they’re out of reach financially.
Get in touch with the financial aid office at the institution you are considering. This process seems complicated and daunting, and it can be overwhelming. Most institutions have teams of people who are willing to help. At Willamette, our staff has helped thousands of students fill out their applications, understand financial aid and access the resources they need to make the process easier.
The confusing tuition and financial aid policies at many intuitions can lead to “sticker shock,” sometimes prompting families to simply give up on the prospect of a private university. We think it serves students and families better to make costs and financial aid more transparent. We have already taken steps towards this goal at Willamette. And we hope other colleges will also follow our example.
