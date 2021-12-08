In looking at the actions of Donald Trump both prior to the 2020 election and in the two following months, there was reason to believe that his political influence would trend downward. Trump’s two months of attempting to reverse the 2020 election culminated in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters; he encouraged them to come to Washington and exhorted them to march on the Capitol. A policeman was killed and numerous others were badly injured.
On Jan. 13, 2021, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R – Calif., the House minority leader, spoke on the floor of the House and stated that Donald Trump bore responsibility for the insurrection. On Jan. 18, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R – Ky., Senate minority leader, spoke on the Senate floor and also blamed the Capitol invasion on Trump. At that time, with the House having voted articles of impeachment, it appeared that Trump’s influence within the Republican Party was fading fast.
Yet nearly a year later, Donald Trump remains firmly in control of the GOP and it appears that, should he choose to run, he will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. How did this happen?
It begins with Trump’s popularity with rank-and-file Republicans. Every Republican in Congress who is planning to run for reelection in 2022 lives in fear that, if he/she fails to demonstrate loyalty to Trump, he/she will find him or herself running against a Trump-supported candidate in the primary. Only two Republicans have been outspoken in regard to the danger Trump poses to both the GOP and American democracy – Rep. Liz Cheney, R–Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R–Ill. Cheney boasts one of the most conservative voting records in the House yet she has lost her leadership position within the Republican caucus and has been ejected from the Wyoming Republican Party. Kinzinger will not run for reelection.
The greatest danger in Trump’s continued hold on the Republican Party is the risks it poses to American democracy – specifically to our ability to hold free and fair elections. He continues to maintain that the 2020 election was stolen due to widespread fraud and this claim, according to a recent poll, is believed by 68% of Republicans. Considering that there is no evidence whatsoever to support the claim of a stolen election, this is a frightening thought.
Donald Trump has outright lied about election fraud. If you read Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough”, you understand that his upbringing made him fearful of ever appearing to be a loser. If you read “Commander in Cheat” by Rick Reilly, you understand that winning ‘fair and square’ has no meaning for Trump; winning by cheating is just fine with him. His claims of fraud were personal; he had to have won the 2020 election no matter what and was willing to take any action to change the result of the election.
It is one thing to make public accusations of fraud. Proving the allegations in court is another story as evidenced by 60 cases filed by attorneys representing the Trump campaign that were summarily tossed for a lack of evidence. Some of those who made fraud accusations against Dominion Voting Systems are now facing serious defamation lawsuits and the damages are likely to be extensive. And yet the Republican Party and its media outlets on the right have latched onto the voter fraud issue and are passing restrictive voting laws in numerous states using Trump’s lies as justification.
Trump has learned a lesson. Many election officials who wouldn’t go along with Trump’s entreaties to change votes have received death threats from his supporters. In addition, his supporters are running candidates to be election officials who are believers in Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Republicans want votes counted their way; why wait until Jan. 6?
Can our democracy survive this onslaught? Not if Donald Trump’s Republican Party has anything to say about it.
