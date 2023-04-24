Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

This submission comments on the guest column of April 20, 2023, by the Deschutes Republican Party Chair Scott Stuart. That column makes a number of assertions, most of which I find troubling and I will comment on their main points (which are in quotation marks below) in the following:

1. They are “concerned that the Republicans were not as well represented as liberals in their (the Bulletin) articles….” This is certainly in the eye of the beholder. The Bulletin has op-eds from both liberal and conservative perspectives. Some I agree with, some I don’t. That is life! Similarly for the Bulletin’s editorials. For example, I disagreed strongly with their recent conservative take on eliminating the estate tax. But I know that is their right and I could respond in writing if I wished.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Vernon Threlkeld lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.