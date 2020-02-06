The community has consistently told City leaders that traffic congestion and neighborhood traffic safety are the top issues the City needs to address. Commuters want to drive to and from work easily and reliably, especially if they travel east to west across town or through bottlenecked intersections. Parents want their kids to walk or ride bikes to schools and parks safely. And people who walk or commute by bike want a network of routes to get across town safely. We all need some assurance we can get there from here in a safe, timely and reliable manner.
This week, the Bend City Council took a big step toward reaching real solutions. Councilors agreed to ask voters on the May 19 ballot if they are ready to support up to $190 million of projects that improve traffic flow, forge better east-west connections, unsnarl intersection bottlenecks and enhance neighborhood safety for people who drive, ride bikes and walk, all across the city.
The process started with Councilors’ 2019-21 goals that called out transportation congestion relief, neighborhood safety and a funding plan as issues to receive the City’s attention. For the last two years, a citywide transportation advisory committee has worked on identifying priority projects and funding sources to address these needs and prepare for future growth. Public meetings, phone surveys, focus groups and an online survey collected even more community input over the past year. All the feedback aligned closely – our community’s shared priorities are clear for improving traffic flow and safety in Bend.
With the community’s needs understood, the City Council agreed on a well-rounded package that improves roads, intersections, and key east-west corridors. Projects include: a Reed Market Road railroad overcrossing, Murphy Road and other U.S. 97/Parkway on/off ramps, intersections at Third Street, Olney Avenue, Revere Avenue, Butler Market Road, Empire Avenue, Wilson Avenue, completing missing road networks to improve traffic flow, transit roadway improvements that include bus pull-outs and funding for projects that improve efficiency.
Neighborhood safety improvements include filling in missing sidewalks and safe crossings near schools, parks and jobs. Building a connected cross-town bike and walking network along key routes will make things much safer for those who travel on foot or pedal their bikes. (For a map of proposed projects, see www.bendoregon.gov/safe-travel.)
If approved by the voters, these projects would get paid for through bonds, payable from property taxes. If approved, the property tax rate is estimated to increase by 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $170 per year for the average homeowner. (Bend’s average home has a $220,000 assessed value, and $415,000 real market value).
The Council heard the community’s feedback about cost: it matters. Councilors chose a less costly package of projects from the options weighed, but a package that still tackles the top issues and most immediate needs our community cares about.
The City of Bend has a good track record with this type of bond-funded construction program. We recently wrapped up the 2011 $30 million voter-approved bond projects on time, within budget.
To further highlight our promise of responsibility and transparency, for the 2020 bond City Council will establish a public bond oversight committee to track progress and report to the community over the 10-year construction period.
This is a momentous week for the City. We are excited to have news to share on an issue that’s so important to our community.
The City Council’s action this week fulfills its commitment to carefully fashion a funding solution for voters to consider that addresses the community’s most pressing issue: traffic congestion and neighborhood traffic safety.
Council members studied, listened and acted. Now, the solution is in voters’ hands.
