I grew up in Texas with a .22 rifle in my hands from the time I was sufficiently strong to carry it. We hunted and “plinked” as our major outdoor activity.
During my almost 30 years as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, I carried weapons of war much of the time.
During my tours to Vietnam, the weapon of choice was an M-16 or a variant.
Today, I am a gun owner. Back in the 1950s, I was a member of the NRA. In those days, the association was focused on gun safety education and marksmanship training and was supported by members’ dues. That was well before it became the lobbyist for gun and ammo manufactures and had a leadership who spends the association’s money on big homes and SUVs and trips to Paris and buys politicians.
I mention the NRA because as I read the recent guest column by Dennis Flannery (“Gun violence in schools and what to do,” May 28), the NRA talking points leap off the page. The pillows for smothering and bats for bludgeoning, etc. At least he disagrees with the wacky notion of arming our teachers.
What he and the NRA fail to acknowledge is that there are too many guns of the wrong kind in the hands of people who should not have them.
There is no reason that we need assault rifles, designed with the sole purpose of killing people and 30-round magazines for either hunting or home defense. Their devastating efficiency at killing was evident when children in the Ulvade shooting were identified by their DNA. There is also zero reason why an 18-year-old should be able to purchase weapons of war with no waiting period or parental consent. Yes, 18-year-olds join the military but they are supervised by non-commissioned officers.
Too many guns? For every 100 Americans, there are 120 guns. Canada is the next gun-happy country behind us at 34.7 guns for every 100 Canadians. In England and Wales, the number is 4.6 per 100.
Where we really excel in terms of numbers is gun murders. For every 100,000 of us, there are about 4 violent gun deaths. Canada is way behind us at 0.5, and United Kingdom at essentially zero per 100,000, according to an article from Bloomberg. Could there possibly be a correlation between numbers of violent gun deaths and numbers of guns?
For those who believe meaningful gun safety laws, many of which, like universal background checks, which are favored by some 85% of Americans, are not possible without political damage, Florida, under then Governor Rick Scott (not exactly a lib) passed some effective laws that have reduced gun violence. In Florida, there are no permits required to possess or purchase a rifle, shotgun or handgun. Nonetheless, convicted felons are not allowed to have custody, control, or possession of any firearm or to carry a concealed weapon or firearm unless their civil rights have been restored.
It is also unlawful for drug addicts, alcoholics and people who are mentally incompetent to possess or use any firearm. In terms of selling and dealing firearms, the Florida law states that it is unlawful to sell, give, barter, lend, or transfer a firearm or weapon other than an ordinary pocketknife to a minor that’s below 21 years of age, or to anyone with an unsound mind.
The arguments that it’s the demented people who perpetrate such incredibly heinous crimes as we have witnessed most recently in Buffalo and Uvalde, are certainly true but our high overall gun murder rates cannot solely be attributable to these “evil” people.
A close look at the numbers of guns owned and gun murders would seem to give credence to the notion there are too many guns.
Certainly, there are too many weapons of war in the hands of those who should not have them. It would seem that if the state of Florida can pass meaningful gun safety laws, the state of Oregon can do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.