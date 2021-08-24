It is time to amend Bend’s inequitable short -term rental code before House Bill 2001, the bill intended to increase middle housing, is implemented. Our residents have been displaced and businesses can’t find employees because housing is scarce. Long -term rentals are lost while numbers of short-term rentals, or STR, grow despite their burden on neighborhoods. Though the planning commission recently drafted language to limit STR permits to one per property, it still allows 25% of a fourplex to be built for tourists. Why allow any middle housing to be permitted? Without code changes our neighborhoods will continue to be gobbled up by investors and middle housing will be built for tourists.
Bend’s STR code is cumbersome and riddled with inequity. In 2015 the city implemented restrictions, yet the numbers grow. The code didn’t anticipate Bend’s growth, popularity, nor our viability as a Zoom town with remote work appeal.
Currently STR permits obtained prior to 2015 are transferable or attached to the deed. The rest are nontransferable or attached to the owner, and relinquished upon sale. Unfortunately, there is a glaring loophole as new owners are offered the permits during escrow, before any long -term residents can apply. It is an inequitable system that entices investors and makes the permitted property more valuable than surrounding homes. STR permits are coveted in a vacation hot spot like Bend. Data analytics services like mashvisor.com and AirDNA consistently calculate STR revenues two and three times greater than long -term rental revenues, despite lower occupancy. No wonder investors look for these types of properties in Bend.
Historically, Airbnb demand was greater for private rooms or one-or two-bedroom apartments in large cities. Now it’s shifted to larger homes in destination markets, with higher average rates. The pandemic revolutionized work -from -home options and tourist destinations like Bend have seen an influx of remote workers. AirDNA 2021 outlook report shows a 25% increase in resort markets and small U.S. towns in mountain, lake and coastal areas. In small cities and rural markets they sold 67% more nights in 2021 than 2019. To meet the increased demand Airbnb has curated tools to match visitors and property owners. Longer stay options are available for 31-plus days for workers wanting an extended stay.
STR property is lucrative and some owners illegally bypass the permits. City data at a recent HB 2001 meeting showed that Bend had 1,047 STR active permits in April 2021. But AirDNA reflects 1,141 active listings within city limits, a difference of 94 listings. Bend has no surveillance program and depends solely on neighbor complaints. Complaint -driven enforcement divides communities and neighbors. Additionally, STR property is subject to a transient room tax , but Airbnb doesn’t reveal the names of hosts to enable compliance. Without surveillance illegal STR and tax avoidance isn’t thwarted.
Studies show that STR contribute to housing shortages, higher real estate prices, increased rent and displacement of residents. We all share the burden while a few reap the profit. Large and small cities are prioritizing residents over investors with bold policies. New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles imposed 30- to 120 -day limits, and some disallow secondary home rentals. Mountain towns in Colorado including Crested Butte, Breckenridge, Telluride and Buena Vista are implementing moratoriums, caps and bans. Tahoe/Truckee, California, initiated a grant program to entice property owners to transition ADUs from STR into long -term rentals. Despite heavy lobby pressure by Airbnb, Nevada passed a bill to standardize rules and make hosting platforms liable for noncompliance.
We are in the midst of a housing crisis and the rental eviction moratorium window is closing. Where will our essential workers find housing unless we reclaim the housing we have? Bend didn’t anticipate the consequences of STR. We need surveillance and revision of STR code. Without it we are building homes to benefit investors and house tourists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.