Extreme politicians and special interest groups are working around the clock this summer to manufacture an issue out of abortion where there is none in Oregon. Why? The upcoming election year, of course.
Senate Republicans and Independents paused the 2023 Legislative Session because of an extreme and hyper-partisan majority that repeatedly refused to follow the law, Senate rules, and respect the constitutional rights of Oregonians. Democrats like Jennifer Williamson desperately want you to believe that our protest was broadly about abortion access because it is a politically expedient talking point.
But the protest was never about the legality of abortion, and neither was House Bill 2002. HB 2002, handcrafted by Jennifer Williamson’s special interest group, suggested that Democrats do not trust you with your children and believe the government or Planned Parenthood should take your place. I hope Oregonians will remember that we stood up for them by amending the bill to ensure that parents’ rights (that had been removed in the bill’s original language) were restored. Parents will now be required to give consent for their minor child to receive an abortion in Oregon.
In Oregon, there are no legal restrictions on abortion for women 15 years and older. Existing Oregon law did not change after the decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Justice. So whether HB 2002 passed or failed, abortion remains legal at any stage of pregnancy. That is why such dishonest attacks by politicians like Jennifer Williamson and special interest groups like Planned Parenthood merit no credibility.
Planned Parenthood is deeply out of touch with most Oregonians who believe in a common-sense third trimester restriction on abortion.
According to nonpartisan polling conducted by DHM Research, “nearly 6 in 10 (Oregonians) would support making abortion illegal in the third trimester except in cases to save the life of the mother.” Planned Parenthood holds the extreme view that the life of an unborn child should never be protected at any time for any reason.
The good people I represent simply do not share this extreme view with Jennifer Williamson and Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood even tried to eliminate ORS.167.180, a state law which criminalizes “concealing the birth of an infant” — another egregious provision we successfully negotiated out of HB 2002.
Oregonians don’t need to be gaslighted by Jennifer Williamson, a failed special interest Portland politician who suspended her run for Secretary of State in 2020 when the Willamette Week was about to publish a story questioning her use of campaign funds. Ironically, Shemia Fagan — Planned Parenthood’s endorsed candidate — won that election. I hope Central Oregonians remember that I was quick to call out the Democrat culture of corruption that exists, which ultimately led to Shemia Fagan’s resignation.
Planned Parenthood has yet to publicly apologize for their endorsement of Fagan, an ethically challenged candidate they gave over $30,000 to elect.
Nobody believes that Oregon is at risk of criminalizing abortion no matter how hard extreme politicians like Jennifer Williamson and special interest groups like Planned Parenthood try to make you believe this lie. The real issue is the human rights and humanity of the unborn. I hope Central Oregonians remember that I have and always will stand for those who are voiceless.
