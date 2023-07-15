Editor's Note

Extreme politicians and special interest groups are working around the clock this summer to manufacture an issue out of abortion where there is none in Oregon. Why? The upcoming election year, of course.

Senate Republicans and Independents paused the 2023 Legislative Session because of an extreme and hyper-partisan majority that repeatedly refused to follow the law, Senate rules, and respect the constitutional rights of Oregonians. Democrats like Jennifer Williamson desperately want you to believe that our protest was broadly about abortion access because it is a politically expedient talking point.

State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, represents

Senate District 27.

