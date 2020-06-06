I believe it appropriate for me to issue a public statement not just about the killing of George Floyd but also about the magnitude of protests and rioting in cities in response to the killing. Speaking as a white man, I know I have no sense of the fear, anger and disgust African Americans hold for the white population who they perceive as indifferent to the too-frequent criminal and violent behavior white police officers demonstrate with confronting black individuals.
My sense today is that my Bend neighbors are overwhelmed with conflicting emotions about Mr. Floyd’s death and the riots, COVID-19, widespread unemployment, sheltering at home and those who do work remotely, a deep uncertainty about the future already has slammed our community against the wall. Now comes night after night of TV footage of protesters and police/National Guard in conflict.
As a community, it is our duty to confront this and speak up. I am grateful that Bend Police Chief Jim Porter spoke out taking a stand against officers who use excessive force. “We want our communities of color to feel safe, to feel included and know their lives matter. We want our actions to demonstrate that we are committed to being in service to those that have been historically oppressed, and to working towards policy, programs, training, and community accountability that promotes an equitable and inclusive Bend.” Bottom line, all lives are important, and our residents’ and guests’ safety are intricately connected to the wellness of the Bend community.
I encourage and support peaceful demonstrations. I recognize that the best response goes beyond words, and helpful action with accountability is paramount.
I acknowledge that Bend folks need to help each other in times of need, and the need is now. Council, city staff and agency partners have started this tough work with our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training. Our goal is an upcoming creation of a DEI advisory committee that will help guide our city leaders, staff and community. A committee committed to working toward advancing racial equity.
My vision, as city councilor, is bringing Bend together, and I encourage and seek input from the citizenry. I’ll work collegially with our other council members, the mayor, the city manager and his staff, and Chief Porter to ensure the interface of police personnel with people of color in Bend is positive, consistent with public safety and priority dynamic that’s monitored closely.
How do we end systemic racism in our community and in our society? We must all listen, and we must all learn so we can serve our neighbors equally and maintain the livability and economic vitality of our community we call Bend, Oregon.
