I am angry. I’m angry about the fear, the tears and the dishonor.
I was one of those white people who didn’t get it, who just honestly didn’t get it. When “All Lives Matter” as a response to “Black Lives Matter” was met with anger, I didn’t understand, and I was trying. I tried to figure it out for over three years. I could tell this was an important point. Intelligent, thoughtful people were very explicit over and again that it was important to say “Black Lives Matter.”
I can’t say exactly when it finally hit home. I’d like to say it was before George Floyd was murdered, but looking back, I’m not sure it was. Breonna Taylor’s name was brought up again and I learned more details about how she was murdered when she wasn’t even a suspect. And then there was Ahmaud Arbery, murdered while jogging, just because he was Black. And I understood. I understood that in this country, there are too many places where Black people are viewed as expendable; it isn’t one place or one type of activity, it is all across the country and all the time.
Our country, this country of promise and hope and liberty and valuing life; in this our beloved country, beacon to the world, our fellow citizens are deprived of both rights and life at an alarming, tragic rate.
I have children, sons. I had heard how Black parents sit their children down and give them the talk about how to always contain themselves, and how to act if pulled over by the police. I heard, but did not really comprehend how pervasive it was, or the all-encompassing fear parents of Black children feel each time their child leaves the house. The weight of that fear visits and sits with me now. It obviously doesn’t stay; I am after all, white.
But all those parents; all those beautiful Black children. That weight pushing them down, continually, minute-by-minute, day after day after day. Is my child safe? Will my spouse make it home? That much fear can control and destroy lives.
Those who claim to be making our lives, neighborhoods and cities safer through profiling Black people as criminals are instead creating increased strife and fear. They are not making my life better or safer; they are not improving national morale, strength, righteousness or even economic viability.
This disenfranchisement of our fellow citizen of their rights undermines our countries values and makes us weaker. It holds our country, our beloved country up for censure and condemnation around the world, and provides cover for dictators of either political or religious persuasion, enabling them to say, “see, it is no better over there. This is the proper order of things.”
Two of the major strengths of our country are a strong thriving middle-class, and the ability for people to work hard and raise themselves up to join the middle class. The numerous roadblocks of systemic racism are burdening a large section of our fellow citizens, and this depresses the economy not just of this group, but also of the nation.
Those who want to uphold the systemic racism and hurry to provide cover for its practitioners are not doing the rest of us any favors. In unity there is strength, and this separation of our citizenry based on skin color weakens us both individually and as a nation. It makes us afraid to talk to each other; it works against friendships; it undermines the basic tenets of democracy.
Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” has been running through my mind. I am grateful to have begun the awakening process and to be living to see this vital change start. I am hopeful that my grandchildren will live in a world that has made it through this transition to the other side and that our country’s honor will have this large blemish removed.
