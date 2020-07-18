Over the past several weeks, two guest columns in The Bulletin debated the “value proposition” of a college degree.
These arguments specifically weighed the worth of a four-year degree, skimming over the value inherent in community colleges and the unique opportunities such institutions provide. Community colleges demand more than a brief mention in a debate about higher education.
As a community college president, I agree with both columnists that the COVID-19 pandemic requires critical scrutiny of the costs and benefits of higher education.
As a region, state and nation, we are experiencing unprecedented socioeconomic circumstances that force individuals to make difficult decisions about where to pursue a degree and how to pay for it. Central Oregon Community College strives to be an affordable, high-quality education option for students: a full course load at COCC for in-district students (12 credits per term, plus fees) costs $1,509.
The COCC Foundation oversees a robust scholarship program and makes the college’s value available to more individuals. In 2020-21, our Foundation will offer more than $1.7 million in scholarships, with an anticipated 400-plus students receiving a financial award.
But I respectfully disagree with one columnist’s assertion that “a college degree isn’t for everyone.” By our very mandate, community colleges are for everyone.
Oregonians are served by 17 community colleges, with over 60 campuses and centers throughout the state. COCC alone has four campuses (Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond), as well as educational programs in Warm Springs, the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution, and at high schools across our district. We offer GED courses, English Language courses, including Spanish language GED classes and a Spanish GED completion program specifically for farm and migrant workers through the HEP Program partnership with Better Together.
Community colleges meet our regions’ most pressing workforce needs, collaborating with private sector and nonprofit partners.
One of my fellow columnists argued for the value of private online learning alternatives to four-year universities.
But well before the current pandemic, Oregon community colleges were the state’s largest provider of education via distance technology — and our online and remote learning is always available at the same affordable tuition rates, and to our scholarship recipients. For-profit online learning platforms often do not offer scholarships at all.
Community colleges are also an essential partner in the lifelong value a four-year degree can provide. COCC enables our students to earn credits for transfer to a four-year university or toward degree programs at the college itself. And with ongoing concerns around virus transmission rates among young adults, travel risks, and the cost of higher education, COCC and other community colleges offer a local, affordable alternative to students beginning to pursue their four-year degree. There’s good reason we’re hearing calls to replace the “Gap Year” with a “Community College Year.”
As one columnist noted, “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that the problems we face — from COVID-19 to mega forest fires to establishing racial equity — are complex.” And who are the professionals so often on the front lines of these complex issues? Essential workers (nurses, fire fighters, educators, hospitality staff, and more), many of whom received their education at community colleges.
COCC graduates go on to be nurses in the St. Charles Health System, backcountry wildfire fighters in Deschutes National Forest, preschool educators for our children, and chefs at our favorite local restaurants. We are colleges that invest our value back into our communities.
So as we look ahead to the future of higher education, let us not underestimate our state’s vibrant, essential community colleges, nor the unique value they offer to our students and our region.
