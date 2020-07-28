“Visit but don’t stay,” the famous Oregon Gov. Tom McCall quip has turned into “don’t even think about it” for visitors and “if you stay, don’t screw it up” for potential Oregon migrants.
Tourists have essentially been banned from visiting parts of Oregon. And, Central Oregonians have rightfully grown weary of yet another caravan of Californians swooping in and sweeping up property — pushing Oregonians out and ushering in new norms.
Some think this all will just be a short-term trend; they guess that eventually COVID-induced tourism will slow and Californians will settle back into their respective cities. But I think we’re seeing a long-term behavioral shift. The reason I’m so confident is because I’m experiencing it.
This shift will make Central Oregon even more likely to become the adopted home of Californians and others looking to escape cities that have lost their luster and face even bleaker times ahead. Count me among those that have paused and wondered, “Why the heck do I still live in San Francisco?”
Drawn to the Bay Area by law school, the move to remote education means my long-term goal of returning home to Oregon can become my reality in the short term. Many of my Bay Area brethren are similarly no longer forced to stay put — either school has moved to Zoom or their company has embraced work from home. Whatever the case may be, many city dwellers have realized that it’s not worth paying a mansion’s worth of rent for a closet in an area where being close to nature requires braving tolls and traffic or unreliable public transit.
The flood of families fleeing urban areas around the country presents Central Oregon with a choice: Actively prepare for how best to welcome new Oregonians and ensure that new arrivals lead to positive changes or try to maintain the status quo. As one of the many planning to head to the heart of Oregon in the near future, my hope is that Central Oregon picks the former.
The influx of migrants to Central Oregon will undoubtedly lead to change. Both longtime Oregonians and newly established residents can benefit from that change, but only if community leaders take action now to pave the way to a different future that still guarantees a high quality of life for all. What’s clear is that we can and must avoid a future in which cash-laden outsiders force Oregonians to leave their hometowns. What’s also clear is that in-migration to Oregon has the potential to improve the state’s economic future as well as the vibrancy of its communities.
Formal and informal initiatives can make sure that new residents don’t disrupt too much of all that makes Central Oregon such a special place to call home. On the formal side, policymakers need to recognize that they’re coming, so we need to build it — build better public transit systems that will prevent roads from being clogged with California plates; build affordable, workforce housing that makes it easier for newbies and long-time residents alike to stay in Central Oregon; and, build a lifelong education system that gives all youngsters early education, all laborers a chance to upskill, and all older adults the opportunity to pursue their passions.
A particular emphasis should be placed on shoring up the ability of Oregonians to compete against out of state goliaths that use cash to crush the dreams of young, native residents just trying to stay near family.
On the informal side, there should be grassroots level initiatives to meet new neighbors and bring them into the community. One approach would be establishing community-led Welcome Committees that reach out to new residents and immediately connect them with nearby community service organizations. This simple, low-cost strategy would help turn “them” — the new residents — into “us” — those that identify as Oregonians — in a much faster fashion.
Soon, Californians and others will both visit and stay. Oregonians should welcome them as new contributors to our shared pursuit of a stronger community and stronger economy. The alternative will leave our state less diverse and less economically resilient. Here’s to a proactive approach to policymaking that lets Oregonians stay in place and Californians move in, not as cash-laden outsiders but as community members.
