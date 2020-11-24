Last week, Oregonians embarked on a long, largely unknown — and likely painful — journey into Gov. Kate Brown’s “two-week COVID freeze.”
Brown’s order among other things includes:
- Mandating restaurants and bars offer takeout and delivery services only.
- Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to 75% capacity.
- Limiting retail stores and malls to 75% capacity.
- Closing gyms, museums, indoor entertainment activities and sports courts.
- Limiting faith-based services to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
- Capping social gatherings both indoors and outdoors to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.
While some of these restrictions feel familiar from the last round of lockdowns, others are much more stringent than anything we have faced before — and they don’t appear to have been well-received.
Eight months ago, when we were first faced with the difficult notion of an economic lockdown, the vast majority of Oregonians complied because they were alarmed by the threat we were told was waiting at our doorstep, and they believed Brown’s proposed steps were necessary to prevent mass causalities and chaos.
The reaction to the new freeze appears to be in a much different tone. And rightfully so.
In April, Oregon spiraled to record high unemployment of nearly 15%. Hundreds of thousands of our neighbors waited months — some are even still waiting today — to receive unemployment benefits from the state. Even worse, others were told benefits they were paid were a mistake, and they must now pay the state back.
Many of our favorite businesses were forced to close, and many of them will never be able to open their doors again.
The last round of lockdowns was disastrous for nearly everyone (in the private sector), and Brown and her administration have done little to quell the concerns of those who expect the same outcome this time.
For these reasons and many more, Brown is receiving significant pushback from business owners, law enforcement leaders, and elected officials.
Most of the rebuke surrounds parts of the freeze that appear arbitrary and others that have significant constitutional questions and repercussions.
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association announced Friday it would be fighting the mandate in court, alleging the order violates due process and equal protection of the law.
Several gyms and other businesses across the state have decided to defy the order outright, and last week, their doors were open for business. The owner of Courthouse Club Fitness in Salem released a statement saying, “(A)s a result of the harm done to our business from the first shutdown, we will not survive another closure… Courthouse Club Fitness will remain open Wednesday and the days to follow.”
Several law enforcement officials have spoken out against the governor’s freeze, as well.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber promised, “(T)he Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing any of the governor’s mandates. We haven’t from the beginning, and it’s not our responsibility to enforce those.”
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon issued a similar statement saying, “Our role in the community is not to count how many people are at a residence or how an individual business conducts its affairs. We definitely do not interfere with religious organizations.”
He added, “We are not going to criminally enforce the COVID-19 restrictions contained in the governor’s order.”
Even better, on Nov. 18 a letter signed by more than 50 state senators, representatives, and county commissioners was sent to Gov. Brown urging her to “consider a more realistic approach and set a course of action that allows for freedoms, safety and sustainability to work in conjunction with one another.”
Reactions such as this should be predictable and are perfectly justified when trying to apply an overarching, one-size-fits-all approach to such a diverse state.
It’s difficult to convince residents and business owners of rural Wheeler County, which has experienced only two recorded cases of COVID-19, they need to follow the same guidelines as Multnomah County, which has seen more than 15,000.
If Kate Brown wants to find a path forward that can be considered successful, she needs to stop shutting out the exact people who are being disproportionately affected by these lockdowns from the conversation.
Until then, she can and should expect the pushback and resistance to continue.
