I learned a very important lesson in humility recently and am still shaken by the experience. Perhaps this was the closest, God forbid, I’ll have ever come to war. And it wasn’t that close at all, if I’m keeping things in perspective.
However, the train car full of people I shared my trip back from Slovakia with cannot, unfortunately, say the same. As I got on the train, after it had arrived an hour late, I grumbled my way down the aisle, tired after a day and a half of snowboarding and a couple days of traveling — such a rough life — for Chrissakes, the train had even been late the day before.
I kicked my way around a bunch of huge bags in the aisle, towing my large snowboard bag through, still grumbling.
Then I came to my seat, and someone was in it; the nerve. And this was particularly strange because I had a reservation, so I told the woman sitting there that she was in my seat. She told me she had the same reservation and showed me her ticket. It was the same, indeed.
I didn’t get upset with her, it wasn’t her fault, of course. Then, in the kindest and sweetest way possible, she said, “Well with the Ukrainian situation, they gave out a lot of free tickets and had to process a lot of people, so they may have made some mistakes with the reservations.”
Then it hit me, and my stomach and heart felt like a two-ton brick. All of these annoying people who had been blocking the way and stealing seats were in reality Ukrainian refugees fleeing a war. Their homeland was on fire, under bombardment, taken from them, stolen by a madman, and they were fleeing, leaving everything behind. The woman on the train was traveling alone, as she’d had to leave her family behind: her husband, her mother and father.
She, Olya from Odessa, had already been traveling for four days, sleeping in subway stations, in schools, “whatever they could find” as she’d told me; she was poised to travel the rest of the night and into the morning when we parted. So I took the empty seat across from her, feeling petty and pitiful, and we talked.
The sadness in her eyes I’ll never forget, as she told me of the atrocities she’d seen or stories she’d heard through friends’ experiences — like what we hear about in the news every day, but lived. At the same time, I’ve never in my life witnessed such perseverance, strength, spirit, positivity, and the relentless will to carry on as I did today. And it wasn’t just her.
Olya had met a traveling companion days earlier down in a subway where they’d slept. She was a young woman of only about 20 years old, likely younger, traveling with her elderly mother. They comforted each other along the way, former strangers, seemingly very different people back home, now a tight-knit family on a train.
I asked what I could do to help — after all, they were changing trains at the Ostrava-Svinov train station where I was getting off. Olya only asked that I help her with her heavy suitcase, which I gladly did. It didn’t feel like enough. I offered food. She told me she rarely eats because of the stress, but informed me that there was lots of humanitarian aid along the way, especially in the Slavic countries, which have been most willing to help.
When the group got to the station, I helped with the luggage, and made sure that they found their train all right.
Olya was so nervous that they wouldn’t find the right train, or the right platform — I even made certain that everyone got off at the station okay, as to not miss the connection.
As we said our farewells, I wished Olya and her traveling companions a safe journey, loaded her big yellow suitcase onto the train and gave them all hugs.
They were back on another train, to another station, to another unknown place on another cold, snowy night. I headed home, on the tram that was still running, in a city where the lights were still on, with my snowboard in my hand; headed home to a hot shower and a warm bed and my own roof above my head.
We take things for granted — every day, even the mundane. We take our seat on a train as a given, our freedom to come and go as we please — to travel for pleasure, not necessity. But nothing’s a given. Life itself is a miracle. Living is blessed. It’s all precious and fleeting, and it could all end tomorrow.
Be humble. Be kind. Love people. Live your life like it was your last day, because you never know when that day may come or when you’ll have to leave with just a suitcase; because Olya loved the sea — the sea was her home —because, well, all we are saying, is give peace a chance — yes, this was the song I heard playing this morning on the loudspeakers outside the ski shop as I put my goggles on and sipped my coffee, and admired the snowflakes falling from the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.