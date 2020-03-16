Over the last several years, it felt like Oregon tourism was riding an unstoppable train. Tourist arrivals were up each year. The two biggest issues facing the industry were if it could find enough workers to meet the high customer-driven demand and overcrowding issues at the state’s most popular tourist sites.
After the events of the last two weeks, that seems so long ago. The reality is stark: Tourism and travel are important economic drivers for Oregon, providing 216,800 jobs, according to the Oregon Employment Department. It also represents over $12.3 billion in economic activity (Travel Oregon). With the sudden turn of events that we’re now all coping with, there are many of us in the industry wondering, “What now?”
But when those thoughts creep into my mind, I remember that our industry has been here before — several times before. There is a common saying in the travel industry: “we’re the first to feel an economic downturn and the last ones to come back.” In my 25 years in the business, I’ve seen this happen multiple times in both the United States and Asia. Events like the Asian currency crisis of the late 1990s, terrorist attacks like 9/11 and the 2002 Bali bombings, and catastrophic weather events like hurricanes. And yes, the SARS pandemic of 2003.
Each of these events led to a sudden drop in tourism. The result was hotel occupancy levels in the single digits, empty seats on planes and no waiting for a table in restaurants. And it felt like there was no way our industry could come back from the shock. That customers would never travel again and that a vital industry, one that puts food on the table for so many of Oregon’s working families, would never recover.
But through all these ups and downs, I’ve reached two conclusions.
First, humans — by our very nature — are travelers, explorers even. Netflix is great, but there is no substitute for creating the lasting memories inspired by travel.
Second, we have short memories. The human spirit can’t be held down with respect to travel. I was in Bali when the second bombing hit Kuta. I saw the explosion about a mile from my hotel light up the sky. The next day I drove by one of the bomb sites, a now sacred place where so many people’s lives had been changed for the worse. And when I flew out of Bali the next day, I remember thinking that I would never come back. But only two years later I was back, driving by the same cafe that had been bombed and was now full of tourists enjoying a morning coffee.
The reality is that recovery times from crises vary widely. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the average time for a locale returning to pre-crisis tourist arrivals depends on the type of event being recovered from. For example, political turmoil is 26.7 months, terrorism 13 months, pandemics 21.3 months and environmental disasters 23.8 months.
When SARS hit Singapore in May of 2003, it took only about eight months to get back to a positive year-on-year growth curve after the World Health Organization declared Singapore SARS free. In fact, the World Travel and Tourism Council’s research concludes the “travel and tourism industry is more resilient than ever,” finding that “average recovery times have decreased from 26 months in 2001 to 10 months in 2018.”
There is more bad news expected as COVID-19 runs its course. But we will recover — like we always do. And what can we do until the bad news stops and things start to feel normal again?
First, this disruption to the travel industry will ultimately change it for the better. Business owners and entrepreneurs will do what has always made them successful — they will innovate and adapt to changing customer preferences and create new products and services that cater to the post-coronavirus inclinations of travelers.
It will also allow the industry to catch its breath and prepare for the return of customers. The labor shortage has made staffing difficult. Now innovative companies within the industry will take this opportunity to put into place human resource and training processes to improve the overall customer experience.
For workers, these downturns are especially difficult. The majority of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. The basic needs and daily challenges they face is heartbreaking. My hope is our government truly steps up and supports our most vulnerable citizens in this time of national need. For those workers lucky enough to retain employment and continue working to face the future, this downturn represents an opportunity to retool. And in the coming months, there will be an ever-growing number of workforce development opportunities that will help workers prepare for their next job and promotion.
Finally, to the unfortunate travelers who have had their special events impacted by COVID-19 — who have had to delay weddings, honeymoons, special trips with loved ones, personal adventures — the travel industry will be ready for you when the time is right. We’ll still be here to help you create lifelong memories.
