As we observe rather alarming changes in weather patterns all around us, water is of concern to everyone. There is too much of it, or not enough, prolonged periods of drought are followed by intense precipitation and storm systems all around the globe. What is coming into focus now is the link between soil health and its capacity to absorb and capture / hold water.
Soil is not an inert growing medium — it is teaming with billions of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes that are the foundation of an elegant symbiotic ecosystem, the foundation of life on the planet.
Plants will sequester carbon out of the atmosphere via photosynthesis, where it combines with soil’s organic matter to form the lifeblood of a healthy soil ecosystem.
For each 1% of organic carbon added the soil will hold 20,000 gallons of water per acre; considering that healthy soil may contain 4-10% of organic carbon, these are massive amounts of water. Healthy soil also increases the percolation rate of water, preventing runoff.
These organisms are being harmed by the application of chemicals, such as synthetic fertilizers made with natural gas, herbicides and pesticides made from oil. Over time the soil loses its organic carbon, causing the soil to dry out and leading to the desertification of entire regions with millions of acres of farmland.
This in turn disrupts what is referred to as the ‘small water cycle’, the evapotranspiration that is responsible for some 40% of local rain. The solution to this is referred to as ‘regenerative agriculture’, a return to methods of farming that have sustained humanity for thousands of years.
In practical terms it means that farmers will have to adapt and change types of crops, rotate crops, use seeds specialized to their bioregion (soil, water, climate, socioeconomics). But there is a catch; this transition is disruptive to markets, and forces entire global supply chains to adapt and adjust to differentiated products. The Inflation Reduction Act has now allocated $19.5 billion to the conservation programs in the farm bill to support the transition, in many cases pay for farmers to purchase equipment, seeds, and also help with access to markets. There are also other sources of funding becoming available, for example carbon markets are gearing up to pay farmers for the sequestration of carbon out of the atmosphere.
This is where the public becomes an important participant; The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promoting farm to school, farm to institution, farm to food bank, farm to markets programs to help farmers with this transition. Major companies are starting to assist by adjusting their sourcing practices. It will require a change in menus, in recipes, and the speed of this transition depends entirely on the willingness of the public to adjust.
It also requires for the community to be prepared to create and support projects to access these funding options. There are amazing examples all around the country with communities organizing around local / regional food systems that provide healthy, nutrient rich foods while improving the environmental footprint of agriculture.
Bend Citizen Climate Lobby in partnership with Worthy Brewing is hosting a screening of the educational version of the “Kiss the Ground” movie, which explains the concept of soil regeneration in graphic detail. Following the film will be a panel discussion with local experts focused on what it may take to scale a local regenerative food system.
There is time for Q&A to answer any questions you may have. The event is on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Worthy Brewing. Please join us for a lively conversation.
