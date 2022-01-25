Just when we thought Rich Belzer was taking a break from his partisan ramblings, we were once again entertained recently with his latest missive, this time lecturing us about the “cult” of Republicans. According to Belzer, in a recent poll 75% of Republicans still believe to this day that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Belzer then concludes that the only possible explanation for this is that these voters are part of a cult. Regrettably once again push back is required.
As usual Belzer does not cite his source for the poll he referred to above, although I trust The Bulletin checked. The only source I found anywhere close to Belzer’s number was one supporting a 71% level of Republicans believing Trump won in 2020. It was in an article in the December 31, 2021 e-edition of “The Hill,” a noted Washington D.C. based liberal leaning publication, which cited a University of Massachusetts poll of only 1,000 respondents. Other web based sources seemed to put this number in the low 60 percent range, still a significant number. By using Belzer’s 75% number and the 74 million that voted for Trump in 2020 Belzer would have us believe there are about 56 million people in this so-called cult, That would make this “cult” larger than most mainstream religions in the US. Does that make any sense to you? Do you really think there is a cult in the US totaling 56 million people? Some cult.
This refusal to accept election results is projected onto Republicans, yet as the definition of “projection” suggests, it is precisely the same behavior in which Democrats indulge. It’s always about those dastardly Republicans. Yet it only required about two minutes of research to learn that this “cult” of election denial is not confined to Republicans. According to surveys summarized in the February 24, 2021 edition of “Rollcall,” regarded to be a balanced Washington D.C. based publication, even after more than four years 62% of Democrats still opted for the Russia explanation/collusion for Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election, while only 21% of Democrats said Trump won fairly. Similarly the surveys showed that a year and a few months after the 2020 election, 61 percent of Republicans blamed fraud for Biden’s win, while 28 percent said he won fairly. Isn’t it strange how Belzer made no attempt to look at the entire picture in its entire context but rather narrowed his review to only that which supported his perceptions.
So it comes down to this. Sixty-two percent of Democrats don’t believe the results of the 2016 election, and 61 percent of Republicans don’t believe the outcome of the 2020 election. A statistical dead heat, yet I don’t recall those Democrats being declared to be part of a Hillary cult back in 2016. But one thing is certain and undeniable. Democracy only works when people on the losing side of an election believe the outcome. Will Belzer believe and accept the inevitable outcome for his party this coming fall?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.