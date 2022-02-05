The city of Bend recently announced their pleasure that new construction of apartments now exceeds new construction of single-family homes by 60% to 40%. This represents a complete reversal of the norm. Single-family homes provide housing for 60% of Bend residents (and for residents of Oregon as a whole) compared to 40% for apartments. The implications of this policy change are immense when the unintended consequences are considered.
Bend’s new emphasis on apartments is part of the current in vogue group thinking that emphasizes increasing density at all costs. It is the complete opposite to the city’s previous in vogue group thinking that led to spending millions of dollars planning for extensive housing and a new “town center” in Juniper Ridge just 20 years ago. How did that work out? And 20 years before that their group think promoted cedar shake roofs and wood stoves for heating. How did that work out? How will this current trendy thinking work out? How soon will it be outdated and discredited?
In each of these three cases eager promoters disregarded potential negative ramifications and unintended consequences. Currently in their zeal to promote density many negative impacts are ignored. For example, it is almost universally accepted that home ownership rather than renting an apartment is beneficial to a community by providing more economic and social stability, and a greater tax base.
Perhaps the greatest unintended consequence of emphasizing density and apartments is restricting the opportunity for middle- and lower-income residents from investing in a home in Bend. If we don’t increase the supply of single-family homes and the availability of land it will inevitably raise their price and make them affordable to fewer and fewer people.
For most people investing in a home is by far their greatest opportunity to create an economic nest egg. It is the biggest investment for a majority of Americans and their best opportunity to make a good long-term investment. Additionally, by investing in a home, families can realize substantial tax benefits, e.g., mortgage interest and property taxes are income tax deductible. The city should be pursing policies that encourage home ownership, not apartment living, so our citizens can realize these great benefits.
Additionally, by encouraging large apartments over single family homes another major unintended and ignored consequence is that lower income families who desire homeownership are forced to leave Bend to buy a home. Instead of providing land on the fringes of Bend, is it really smarter to force people to move to La Pine, Terrebonne or Prineville in order to own their own home? Bend not only loses the tax base but forces a long, time consuming, expensive and polluting commute. Is this a benefit or an ignored huge cost of increasing density?
Another of the negative aspects of their dedication to promote density and apartments is the obvious increase in traffic congestion. You can’t put 100 units on an acre without traffic and other infrastructure impacts. Forcing more people into a confined area will obviously do this. And these concentrated developments generally remove all the big pine trees, not exactly environmentally or esthetically friendly. This city policy is forever drastically changing the look of the most loved city in Oregon.
That the city is pursing policies to promote dense apartment living, as opposed to promoting home ownership, is incomprehensible when you consider the many unintended consequences. This fad too will pass, but our community will have paid a heavy price.
