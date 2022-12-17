Antonio Ciaccia

Ciaccia

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

During the recent election season, we didn’t hear much about the need to address high prescription drug costs. In fact, we saw a number of elected officials spiking the proverbial policy football as if the problem had been fixed. When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, there was much celebration that the battle for lower drug costs was finally going to be won.

If only it were so simple.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Antonio Ciaccia, who is the president of consulting firm 3 Axis Advisors, was hired by the Oregon State Pharmacy Association to look into pharmacy benefit managers in Oregon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.