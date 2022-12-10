I was eavesdropping on a conversation at the table next to me at a coffee shop between two people who had their Bibles open. They were complaining about how annoyed they are with the political correctness police insisting we say Happy Holidays rather than Merry Christmas.
They said, “We need to put Christ back into Christmas.”
I, too, am a passionate follower of the Christ of Christmas. The Jesus I follow whose birth we celebrate during this season was always getting in trouble for the breadth of his hospitality and the scandalous nature of his kindness. I doubt Jesus would be offended if we say Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas. In fact, I think Jesus would encourage us to wish each other a gentle holiday recognizing for many this season is a far cry from being either happy or merry.
Those of us who claim to follow Jesus don’t need to protect him. Our job is to do our best to be like Jesus. Our obsession should not be making others conform to our own personal beliefs. If we are to be like Jesus, our commitment should be deepening our love for others and seeking their best.
I believe Jesus would have been interested in creating a culture of sacred encounters with those of different faith traditions. Jesus is the One who said, “Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.” (Luke 6.31)
Maybe keeping Christ in Christmas is exhibiting hospitality, tolerance, kindness and generosity towards our neighbors of other faith traditions or no faith traditions.
Being a reflection of the Christ of Christmas is urgent for all of us regardless of our faith backgrounds as hate rhetoric and hateful incidents are on the rise at an alarming rate.
There has been a steady rise in anti-Semitism. Hateful rhetoric is given very public platforms. This is not just a Jewish issue.
This is an issue for all of us because we have seen this before. Some of our Jewish neighbors are feeling vulnerable and threatened saying it feels like the 1930’s and “never again” feels like now.
I am reminded of what Martin Niemoller said in 1945: “First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.” I would add to his quote today, and then they came for the LGBTQ+ community, and I did not speak out because I am not part of that community. Niemoller continued, “Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”
The Holocaust did not start from gas chambers. It began with hateful words, stereotypes and prejudice and escalated to violence.
The best way to keep Christ in Christmas, whether you are a follower of Jesus or not, is to make sure wherever hate speaks, love speaks louder. The Jewish child born in a manger would desire for us to stand up, speak out and be in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and everyone who is the target of hate and prejudice.
The question those of us who follow Jesus should keep asking isn’t how to keep Christ in Christmas but whether or not people see something of the love of Christ in us.
Regardless of our faith tradition or no faith tradition at all, may we be united in condemning prejudice and hate wherever we find it, caring for those who are less fortunate than ourselves and extending to one another simple gifts of kindness.
I wish for each of you a “Gentle Holiday” in these stressful days.
