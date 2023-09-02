Graham Trainor

Trainor

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Over the past few months, American workers have captured both headlines and the imaginations of the entire working class of our great nation. By standing together, speaking up, and taking collective action workers are winning organizing drives and collective bargaining campaigns from coast to coast. Oregon is no exception: From the five-day strike by nurses and clinicians at Providence to the thousands of Teamsters at UPS ratifying a historic contract without having to strike, it is clear that the power of workers organizing is fueling something amazing in America.

We see this in the faces of SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members standing strong against the Hollywood behemoth, fighting for the dignity and respect of the people who make our entertainment happen. We see it in sheet metal workers in Oregon, standing strong amidst tense negotiations. We see it in Starbucks stores in Oregon and beyond, as workers hold the line against some of the most egregious union-busting tactics ever deployed in the modern workplace. We see it in the faces of airline pilots, auto workers, graduate students, healthcare workers, and hotel staff as they not only fight for fair contracts, but are winning their campaigns through a steady wave of remarkable worker power and solidarity.

Graham Trainor is the president of the Oregon AFL-CIO.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.