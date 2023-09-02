Over the past few months, American workers have captured both headlines and the imaginations of the entire working class of our great nation. By standing together, speaking up, and taking collective action workers are winning organizing drives and collective bargaining campaigns from coast to coast. Oregon is no exception: From the five-day strike by nurses and clinicians at Providence to the thousands of Teamsters at UPS ratifying a historic contract without having to strike, it is clear that the power of workers organizing is fueling something amazing in America.
We see this in the faces of SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members standing strong against the Hollywood behemoth, fighting for the dignity and respect of the people who make our entertainment happen. We see it in sheet metal workers in Oregon, standing strong amidst tense negotiations. We see it in Starbucks stores in Oregon and beyond, as workers hold the line against some of the most egregious union-busting tactics ever deployed in the modern workplace. We see it in the faces of airline pilots, auto workers, graduate students, healthcare workers, and hotel staff as they not only fight for fair contracts, but are winning their campaigns through a steady wave of remarkable worker power and solidarity.
What is behind this wave of action? Why are so many workers standing together and speaking out? This Labor Day, it is crucial that workers do more than have one last barbeque of the summer. This Labor Day is an opportunity to reflect on the incredible moment in history we are standing in and understand what has brought us here.
The underlying current behind the wave of strikes and collective actions sweeping the country is that working people are done playing by corporate America’s rulebook. We have been divided. We have been told that working families struggling to put food on the table during rising inflation is acceptable. We have been made to believe that housing, healthcare, and a secure retirement are not realistic expectations. We have had enough.
That is why workers standing together have won over three-quarters of the over 1,500 workplace elections to form new unions in 2022. It is why unions are more popular with the public now than at any point in time since the 1960s, including a recent poll showing that 88% of young people support our movement.
Working people are seeing unions and collective workplace action as the cornerstone of building resistance to corporate greed and to oppose Wall Street’s insistence that we must quarrel over crumbs while the CEOs and shareholders eat a feast. We are rising up, together, to secure a fair return on our hard work.
Why are so many workers turning towards unions? It is because being in a union means building a better future for ourselves and our families, generations down the line. It means access to a good, sustainable job in the industries of the future. It means earning wages that help us afford a home and keep up with rising rents, and it means knowing that your retirement is secure. Our future—and the future of our families—is better in a union.
This Labor Day, the unions of the Oregon AFL-CIO are celebrating the expansive achievements of working people and encouraging every worker to know their power, understand that we are stronger when we stand together, and to join the millions of workers across the country who are fighting back against corporate greed.
When workers speak with one voice, change happens. Corporate America will always try to stifle collective action through union-busting, by trying to divide workers, and by attempting to convince us that we are worth less. This Labor Day, know that you are worth more and know that you will never be alone in the fight for dignity, respect and prosperity. Stand up, fight back, and demand your fair share. The labor movement has your back.
Graham Trainor is the president of the Oregon AFL-CIO.
