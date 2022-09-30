Deschutes County, like many other places across the country, is experiencing increased number of homeless, or houseless persons. West Coast cities in particular have struggled with this problem for years with few success stories.
Difficult problems require complex, customized solutions, and each person experiencing homelessness has their own set of challenges, so the problems persist and the homeless population grows. In animal shelters, the growing homeless problem equates to new complexities of reuniting dogs with their houseless owners.
Having reliable shelter is part of responsible pet ownership when the weather is particularly extreme, but that can be subjective. Shelter can be a vehicle, a tent, or an RV — dogs are remarkably resilient.
While lving in Southern California, I observed some of the most calm, well-behaved dogs were pets of homeless people. After all, they spend all day with their owners, sometimes looking for food and shelter — very much like the original dogs who partnered with humans. These weren’t anxious, abused animals; they were loved family members/protectors/partners.
Society should not be biased against pet ownership by those facing homelessness. In fact, we should acknowledge how important a pet may be to someone who may have few possessions.
However, if that pet — specfically a dog — gets away from its owner, and is then picked up as a stray, there are difficult challenges in reuniting the two. Shelters are increasingly faced with these challenges, and the wayward animals are the ones who lose when the system fails.
In Deschutes County, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) sees several dogs each week come in as strays from areas known for homeless camps.
These dogs rarely have ID tags or chips. For all strays, the shelter searches social media posts and sites such as Pawboost for any matches, and if there’s none, the dogs are placed in stray status for about a week.
After a week they’re behaviorally assessed, then made available for adoption. In the meantime, the dogs sit in a kennel.
Sometimes the HSCO gets calls from those searching for their lost pets. Of course, even relatively simple tasks as having the shelter phone number, making a phone call, finding transportation to reclaim a pet and then paying the impound fees can be insurmountable if someone is truly destitute. It can be heartbreaking to know the dog and the owner should be together, but it doesn’t happen.
Of course, there are times when a pet owner is unable to care for their pet. Incarceration, hospitalization and other situations can make reuinification impossible. The HSCO has a “safekeeping” program whereby they will house an animal at the shelter while someone is in a temporary situation wherein they cannot care for their pet.
The county picks up the cost for animal to stay at the shelter, but it cannot be an indeterminate time period.
After all, the animal’s quality of life at the shelter is not ideal. They’re fed, housed and provided basics but long shelter stays can degrade an animal’s mental state. From the perspective of what’s in the dog’s best interest, it’s difficult to argue for long-term shelter stays.
Therein lies a conflict: those living “on the edge of society” may highly value their pets, but have societal structures that make it challenging to claim them when the pets become strays.
Shelters struggle to connect animals with their owners, and don’t operate separate systems for those experiencing homelessness. And the dogs become the unfortunate pawns.
Perhaps some of the funding prescribed for the homeless crisis can be directed towards better assisting the reunification of pets and their owners facing homelessness.
No, it’s not a solution to tent cities, but each responsible pet owner and their animal deserve the dignity of being together. And if a society is judged by the way the treat their animals, one could argue we’re failing both the animals and society.
