I just want to share my experience over the past six weeks of looking for housing in Central Oregon. I’m not complaining nor am I seeking sympathy, only sharing a current reality for someone in the income bracket that I’m currently in and quite possibly my demographic in this town.
This is not unique to Bend. Cost of housing is going up everywhere in the country. What is unique to Bend is that there are more people searching for housing versus what’s available.
Between Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist I have submitted at least 20 replies to posts looking for roommates. Of those I have gotten two responses. I’ve also been looking for places I could get on my own. I’m fortunate enough to have an emergency fund that I could put entirely towards a deposit. But, all of these places are now requiring proof of gross income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent to qualify. Some places it’s 2.7 times. The cheapest 1 bd/studio/adu/etc has been $1,500/month. So do the math, you need to make at least $45K per year to qualify for that. Now, that’s the lowest. One-bedroom apartments are more common at $1,800-$2,000/month right now.
Let’s talk about low-income housing. There are currently multiple low income housing apartment buildings going up in Bend. For one-bedroom apartments, the starting rent is $1,033/month and you can only have one person living in it. There’s a cap on income of $33,780/year or $2,815/month. I don’t qualify as low income because I make more than that. By the way, when I called this low-income place to check, they had a 300-person waitlist for one-bedroom apartments and 150+ person list for multiple bedrooms. How is low-income rent considered affordable starting at $1,033/month for one person?
Let’s talk about co-applying with someone. Right now, by the time an apt/house/etc has been online for 12 hours, someone has already applied and there is likely a waitlist. Or if not, the rent plus deposit requirement makes it completely unrealistic given our current incomes. My current roommate who I was looking with has a large dog, which automatically disqualifies him from nine out of 10 places. And the one option remaining requires an extra $500 deposit plus an extra monthly pet rent.
So if you’re still following you understand that someone with my income doesn’t qualify for low-income housing nor do they qualify for non-low income housing. It’s not totally hopeless for me. I’ve given up free time to work a second job and to hustle getting my business going so I can one day meet these living requirements.
But at the heart of the matter is, why is it that someone like me, who has a good job for a nonprofit organization that benefits the lives of thousands of people in Central Oregon, is unable to find something as basic as housing? At what point did it become acceptable to deny housing to people who are out here doing our best to make a respectable living? What’s the message we are giving to our youth — that in order to just survive you need to get a really high paying job?
In which case — who will be left to do the jobs that need to be done? You think your life would be the same without all the people who sit behind the scenes keeping all the gears turning for banks, health care, and retail? How would the world run without the people answering the phones, listening to and resolving your complaints and delivering your packages? Where would you go to get your food? Who will be pouring your beers when you want to go out on a date?
Something needs to change. I hope for the sake of maintaining the peace that it happens soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.