As wildfires burn across the West, my environment has a fog-like smoke veil, and I can’t see more than 500 feet in front of me. Recently in Bend, the air quality index (AQI) was 450, rated hazardous. AQI is a measure in micrograms per cubic meter of air of particles sized 2.5 microns and smaller (PM2.5), which are the most hazardous to health. Pollution and wildfire smoke consist of tiny airborne particles and carbon monoxide. It is estimated that the pollution in China, the world’s deadliest, causes 1.6 million deaths per year. Today, my town’s air quality is 5 times worse than the most polluted city in the world.
The Berkley Earth site states: “The average PM2.5 in Beijing over the year is about 85 μg/m3, equivalent to about 4 cigarettes per day.” So spending the day outside in previously sunny Central Oregon is equivalent to smoking 20 cigarettes, or one pack of cigs per day!
So how about exercising in the smoke? BAD IDEA. At rest in the current smoke, I am breathing 1.6 cigarettes per hour. If I were to exercise, it would be like huffing 13 cigarettes per hour, or a pack of cigs in a two- to three-hour workout.
I am going to state the obvious ... If you can avoid going outside during smoky conditions, do so. Do not exercise in the smoke.
Now that I have said this, how many of you athletes are chomping at the bit to get outside? I get it. This becomes a question of mental health as many of us get somewhat irritable if we can’t get outside for a workout. If you must exercise, then the answer is mitigation, that is, do so as safely as possible. Here is my recommendation as a physician and biomedical engineer.
If you exercise in the smoke, wear a tight-fitting NIOSH approved respirator that filters out all the smoke particles. N95, N100, P100 all work great. Those handmade, fashionable masks do not work for smoke filtration, but they are helpful to reduce COVID spread.
The mask must have a good seal against your face in order to cover your nose and mouth and not allow any air to leak around the side, so that all of your inspired breaths are filtered through the filters. This means rubber mask with straps. Exhaled breath is typically vented through a valve. If any air leaks around the face , the filter is not filtering, and you are smoking cigarettes again. So shave off the beard, and check the mask fit. Can’t wear one of these? It is too uncomfortable? Then don’t go outside for exercise.
If you can tolerate two hours of exercise, sweating into a silicone rubber face mask, then these work great. I have been out in hazardous smoke conditions, and I can’t even smell the campfire. I believe the most important safety issue is making sure that you are not excessively increasing the work of breathing. The flow of filtered inspired air should be unobstructed and easy. If it feels like you are sucking hard, change the filter or stop exercising. It is possible to cause lung injury from breathing hard against excessive resistance, including collapsed lung. The filter should be replaced if there is resistance to breathing through it. Breathing very hard increases the work of breathing and requires high flow rates, so I also recommend that the exercise intensity should be easy or moderate.
I am NOT saying that you should exercise in the smoke wearing a painter’s filtration mask. What I am saying is that if you feel that you must exercise outside despite the smoke (which is probably a mild form of mental illness), then the only reasonable way to do so is to wear one of these filtration units. I don’t recommend that you try this more than once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.