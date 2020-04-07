Is this how we will say goodbye to the Greatest Generation?
This virus doesn’t discriminate on who it infects; but it does discriminate as to whom it kills. The Greatest Generation and their children are predominantly the victims of COVID-19.
The generation who were raised by those who endured the Great Depression and learned the lessons of conservation, re-use, and sacrifice. The generation which came together in their youth to save the world from tyranny. They faced discrimination at home and chose to take the first bold steps toward Equal Rights and continue to lead the fight today. The Generation which embraced the challenge of space exploration "and doing the other things not because they were easy but because they were hard."
The Generation who survived the hard life lessons of sacrifice and who were determined to give their children a better life than theirs.
And today, sequestered in nursing homes, assisted and independent living centers, as well as isolated in their homes which they fought so hard to own; they wait for COVID-19’s dark shadow to take their breath away. Their families almost helpless to give them the care and love they deserve and have earned. We avoid them not because we don’t love and respect them, but because we do. And they, the fiercely independent generations struggle with understanding while missing our touch and can’t see the warm smile behind our mask. They see only the love and concern in our eyes and the compassion in our muffled voices which are so hard for them to hear.
This virus doesn’t discriminate who it infects; but it does discriminate as to whom it kills. In the United States those 50 and above comprise over 85% of all deaths. In Oregon, those above 60 comprise over 85%, and the worldwide numbers are even more staggering. They are the most vulnerable for infection and death.
Their fate could be in the hands of those they raised and love so much. As hard as it is, please stay away and mask up. By doing so, you show your care, concern, love and appreciation. Applaud the facilities which have enforced lockdowns and refused visitors. As hard as this is on the residence, families and the staff, they are saving lives. For those facilities which haven’t, let your moral conscious be your guide and judge, as the next ambulance drives away from your front door.
For those in these generations, you too bear responsibility. We understand you might be confused, frightened, angry and alone; yet, just as you have all your lives, lead by example. If you must go out, be vigilant on social/physical distancing and mask up. Greet those you encounter from a distance, behind your mask, with your compassionate smiling eyes. They will understand and the person you save could be a loved one.
And who am I? I’m the masked gray-haired guy, in-line behind you at the grocery store, trying to give both of us space while I get supplies for my family and medication for my senior, isolated, mother. The concern you see in my eyes isn’t for me, it’s for you, your family and friends and those of the Greatest Generation. We will get through this, but many of them won’t and let’s hope we don’t lose the memory and generational lessons taught to us. It’s wrong that this is how we might have to say goodbye; but stay strong and never forget. That’s what they taught us. #NeverFearTheDream
