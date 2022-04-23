For years, we have been told that natural gas is a clean energy source. Now, as we face the reality of climate change here in Central Oregon, and begin working toward a clean energy future, it is important to understand the full story about the good and bad of natural gas.
Without a doubt, natural gas is an amazing energy source that enables the comfortable and convenient lifestyle we enjoy, all at a reasonable cost. We are fortunate to have plentiful sources of natural gas in this country and an extensive pipeline network that reliably transports it to households, businesses and industry everywhere.
Realistically however, the clean energy future that we need in order to limit the most catastrophic effects of climate change requires that 100% of our energy supply transition to carbon-free and carbon-neutral sources over the next 20-30 years. As such, the use of all fossil-based energy sources, including natural gas, must ramp down to zero during that period.
At present, virtually all natural gas produced in the US comes from fossil sources and is therefore neither “clean” nor “renewable.” When this “fossil gas” is burned to produce energy it adds proportional amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) directly to the atmosphere. CO2 is the principal greenhouse gas (GHG) causing global warming and related climate change. Combustion of natural gas for energy represents about 33% of total US CO2 emissions (2019).
In addition, natural gas consists primarily of methane, which is a powerful GHG by itself that has 85 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20 year period. So-called “fugitive emissions” from the extraction, storage, transmission and distribution of oil and gas around the world put large amounts of methane directly into the atmosphere due to leaks and venting, representing about 4% of global GHG emissions (2016). Sadly, the natural gas industry has shown little interest in controlling fugitive emissions.
On the plus side, burning natural gas as an energy source releases significantly less CO2 emissions to produce the same amount of energy compared to burning coal (43% less) or petroleum fuel oil (29% less). Combustion of natural gas also produces much smaller amounts of harmful pollutants than its fossil competitors. These advantages make natural gas a reasonable energy source during the transition period, as long as the fugitive emission problem is solved.
Ideally, the demand for natural gas will steadily decline on its own as the clean energy transition proceeds.
Bio-gas, produced from organic waste by a biological process in landfills and anaerobic digesters, offers promise as a limited substitute for natural gas. Bio-gas is considered renewable and carbon-neutral because it is produced from waste that is continuously replenished as part of a short lifespan carbon cycle. Avoiding methane emissions that would otherwise go into the atmosphere if the same organic waste were to decompose naturally is an added bonus.
Its shortcoming, however, is that bio-gas production can only be scaled up to a small fraction of the natural gas presently consumed in the US. Despite the seemingly enormous amount of organic waste created in this country, the estimated maximum potential methane production from bio-gas would replace less than 2% of current total natural gas use.
Rather than cling to natural gas, the most direct path to a clean energy future is to encourage widespread electrification, continued expansion of proven clean energy sources such as solar and wind, maintenance of existing hydro and nuclear power facilities, and application of research funding to promising scalable clean energy production technologies such as next-generation geothermal and advanced nuclear. Regrettably, there is no place for fossil natural gas in a clean energy future.
