Mule deer are an icon of the west. This is recognized by a variety of organizations and agencies, including many in Oregon. With mule deer populations drastically declining in many places, in particular South-Central Oregon, the time to be proactive to find solutions to manage mule deer in conjunction with our society is now.

Much has been learned about our mule deer over the last couple of decades. We now understand much about their migrations, their habitat needs, and the factors affecting their populations. Trying to balance what mule deer need to recover and thrive, and what we as humans need will require some tough decisions, and likely a lot of time and investments.

Mike Totey is conservation director of the Oregon Hunters Association.

