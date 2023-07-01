Mule deer are an icon of the west. This is recognized by a variety of organizations and agencies, including many in Oregon. With mule deer populations drastically declining in many places, in particular South-Central Oregon, the time to be proactive to find solutions to manage mule deer in conjunction with our society is now.
Much has been learned about our mule deer over the last couple of decades. We now understand much about their migrations, their habitat needs, and the factors affecting their populations. Trying to balance what mule deer need to recover and thrive, and what we as humans need will require some tough decisions, and likely a lot of time and investments.
Agencies and organizations have come together to proactively address some of these conflicts. In places where key migration corridors, areas that mule deer use literally twice every year, cross busy highways the conflict is real and frequently results in dead and injured animals and damaged vehicles (averaging around $10,000 in damage per accident). We’ve come together to build safe wildlife crossings to reduce those conflicts at several specific locations, with planning to add more throughout central Oregon.
This makes the recent decision by the USFS Deschutes National Forest even more perplexing. The forest service recognized the needs of mule deer by acknowledging that mule deer need a minimum 30% hiding cover. This becomes even more essential in areas with known migration corridors. However, with their recent decision on the “Klone Project” they’ve somehow decided to go against their own planning standards, directly adjacent to a newly constructed wildlife underpass on Highway 97.
While the need to mitigate high intensity wildfires is recognized in many places, the Klone project’s most notable impacts on mule deer will occur through the reduction of forage and hiding cover within an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) identified migration corridor. ODFW evaluated the effects of prescribed fire treatments on mule deer migration routes on the Deschutes NF. The results showed during spring migration deer avoid areas that had received prescribe fire treatment. ODFW’s review of the Klone project recommended retention of 50% hiding cover within ½ mile buffer of the wildlife crossing structures along Highway 97. Providing this hiding cover would increase the effectiveness of the structures in key migration corridors.
The Forest Service can accomplish both reducing high intensity wildfires and the conservation of a migration corridor with a multi-million-dollar highway crossing structure by following its own minimum standard for hiding cover and by avoiding burning adjacent areas during the same or successive years to maintain a mosaic of understory age classes, which will allow deer to make habitat use choices along established migration routes.
Mike Totey is conservation director of the Oregon Hunters Association.
