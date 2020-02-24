As a manager and corporate executive, I would on rare occasions need to fire an employee. In general, the cause was the inability of that individual to perform his or her job at an appropriately high level. This is never easy; when it was required, I always held a face-to-face meeting, explaining my rationale and pointing out where the individual’s skills might be better applied.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was recently fired from his job at the National Security Council and was walked out of his White House office by security. The cause for his dismissal? He took his oath to protect and defend the Constitution seriously; when served with a legal subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee, he appeared as requested. He testified under oath and told the truth. During his opening statement, he addressed his immigrant father and told him not to worry, this is America and in America, “The truth matters.” He said that he would be OK for telling the truth.
When I heard that Lt. Col. Vindman was fired, I was shocked. If a manager working for me had ever fired a member of his organization for such a baseless cause, I would have fired that manager immediately. You just can’t fire someone for his honesty. Of course, the firing of Vindman should not have come as a surprise, given what we have come to know about President Trump.
Cheating? This is a man who has been married three times and is reported to have cheated on his first wife, Ivana, with his second, Marla Maples. In the case of Melania, wife No. 3, she could not have missed the fact that, immediately prior to the 2016 election, her husband bribed two women to keep quiet about their affairs with him. While he denied the affairs, would an innocent man really have paid over $100,000 to each woman if their accusations were false?
Trump has been accused of sexual harassment by 16 women, one of whom accused him of rape. He has denied all of it, claiming that they are all lying. You can easily find the Access Hollywood video on YouTube where Trump admits to the very actions of which he has been accused.
Then we have Trump the businessman. Following his six bankruptcies which lost money supplied by both banks and individual investors, every bank except one — Deutsche Bank — refused to do any further business with Trump. Attempting to rapidly expand its U.S. business, Deutsch Bank was happy to provide credit to clients that better-established banks viewed as too damaged or dangerous. It did not go well for them with Trump. The full story is in the new book by David Enrich, “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.” If you happen to be a believer in “Donald Trump the successful businessman,” you may want to have a read.
Fraud? Trump settled the class-action lawsuit against Trump University for $25 million. The Trump Foundation was charged with using its money for the benefit of Trump’s campaign and business; it settled for $2 million and was shut down.
As if all of this is not enough to make you disgusted and embarrassed, we have all of Trump’s weekends at his numerous properties. His staff and Secret Service detail travel with him and the taxpayers pay the housing bill, straight into Trump’s pockets. Trump, like his Russian friend, Vladimir Putin, is learning how to monetize his presidency. Just think of it as cash coming out of your pocket and into his.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who spent his career serving his country, was fired by Donald Trump who spent his entire career serving himself. If you are not disgusted by this, why not? If you voted for Donald Trump in 2016, perhaps you didn’t have a full understanding of what he was. Now you do.
