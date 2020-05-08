There’s an unexpected vacancy in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District. In a crowded Republican primary, where the race in the heavily Republican district is likely to be decided, one candidate, having represented a left-leaning district in the Legislature, is called a “moderate.” Others, including one named Atkinson, are considered more “conservative.”
Sound familiar? It should, but maybe not in the way you think. It describes the 1998 Republican primary, in which Greg Walden, former state legislator from Hood River, was the “moderate” and Medford’s Perry Atkinson and others were the “conservatives.” Walden won and went on to amass a solidly conservative voting record over two decades.
In the later years, when Walden was chairman of the House Republican campaign operation or the powerful Commerce Committee, progressive activists packed his Bend town halls to bemoan his opposition to Obamacare and his support for border security and increased timber harvests. Few inside Congress or in the 2nd District would describe Walden as a “moderate” today.
Walden announced his retirement in late 2019, and there’s a brutal fight to replace him in the Republican primary, with eerily similar dynamics to 1998. You have one candidate, former Bend state Rep. Knute Buehler, sometimes called a “moderate,” and a handful of “conservatives,” including former state Sen. Jason Atkinson, Perry Atkinson’s son.
This shorthand formulation of the 2020 race is as misleading as it was in 1998. The evidence is that Buehler, like Walden, is a conservative who will cast conservative votes in Congress.
Both Buehler and Walden represented Democrat-leaning districts in the Legislature. Buehler has stuck to his conservative principles in spite of intense electoral adversity. Being a conservative is easy when you represent a conservative district, and even easier if you have no public voting record at all and there’s no way for voters to see how you react when your ideology rubs up against reality. It’s a lot harder when you represent a progressive district like Bend or, in Walden’s case, Hood River.
Democrats know Buehler’s a conservative. Through two House races and unsuccessful runs for secretary of state and governor, Buehler ran on conservative themes: cutting taxes, regulations and wasteful spending; addressing the human tragedy of homelessness in Oregon’s cities, especially Portland; and, standing up for our constitutional system by opposing sanctuary cities. In response, over those four races Democrats and their allies spent more to try to defeat Buehler than they have against any Oregon Republican, ever, and it’s not even close. They saw him as a conservative threat to the progressive monopoly on Oregon’s government. Their spending proves it.
Buehler is very likely to have a pro-life voting record in Congress. Following Walden’s retirement announcement, Oregon Right to Life, the state’s main anti-abortion lobby, said, “Congressman Walden has been a reliable pro-life vote.” There’s no daylight between Buehler’s and Walden’s positions on abortion. Like Walden, Buehler opposes federal funding of abortions, supports the Hyde amendment that bans federal tax dollars from being spent on abortion, and opposes late-term and after-birth abortion. What’s more, Buehler has a record in the Legislature opposing extreme pro-abortion bills. Pro-Life voters can expect that Buehler’s abortion voting record in Congress will be very similar if not identical to Walden’s.
With this history as a guide, 2nd District Republicans can trust Buehler to continue Walden’s exemplary leadership as the sole conservative representing Oregon in Congress.
