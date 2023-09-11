Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

As the city of Bend begins our annual Welcoming Week celebrations, it is a good time to reflect on what it means to be welcoming and the work that still needs to be done. The city of Bend has so many incredible people, stunning nature, and a thriving community, but we are often not a welcoming community to our residents and visitors of color. There is not a single person of color that I’ve talked to who has not been the victim of some form of hate speech or bias crime in Bend. It is our stain, and unfortunately, a stain that many people in our community don’t believe exists.

The city has hosted Welcoming Week for years now, and each year I have watched the commitment grow. This year, the city is taking this commitment to a new level with specific action steps to accompany all of the amazing community events. A few months ago, I requested a work session on hate speech and bias incidents and have been working with community members, the Human Rights and Equity Commission, and staff in order to carve out some strategies. Staff recently presented four recommendations, and the council gave its approval to continue to develop this work. I was so glad to see the council united in its dedication to this effort, and I look forward to continuing to assist as we move forward.

Megan Perkins is a Bend city councilor and mayor pro tem.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.