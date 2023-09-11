As the city of Bend begins our annual Welcoming Week celebrations, it is a good time to reflect on what it means to be welcoming and the work that still needs to be done. The city of Bend has so many incredible people, stunning nature, and a thriving community, but we are often not a welcoming community to our residents and visitors of color. There is not a single person of color that I’ve talked to who has not been the victim of some form of hate speech or bias crime in Bend. It is our stain, and unfortunately, a stain that many people in our community don’t believe exists.
The city has hosted Welcoming Week for years now, and each year I have watched the commitment grow. This year, the city is taking this commitment to a new level with specific action steps to accompany all of the amazing community events. A few months ago, I requested a work session on hate speech and bias incidents and have been working with community members, the Human Rights and Equity Commission, and staff in order to carve out some strategies. Staff recently presented four recommendations, and the council gave its approval to continue to develop this work. I was so glad to see the council united in its dedication to this effort, and I look forward to continuing to assist as we move forward.
The first thing we wanted to address is how to provide support for someone when they have been the victim of hate. The Human Rights and Equity Commission has already begun working on a human-centered webpage for people to find a variety of different resources based on their needs after an incident occurs, potentially including things like Department of Justice reporting tools, getting assistance from a local nonprofit that specializes in mental health support, or even a safe space list. My vision is that people can eventually have access to this all over the city in case something happens to them, and they need assistance.
The second is a response mechanism from the city and our council when an act of hate occurs. We want to look into a formalized series of steps to provide resources for the community that has been affected and that we act quickly and with strength condemning these actions.
These are reactive (and important) strategies. Now we move on to proactive strategies. The third is speaking with our wallets. If the city is sponsoring an event, it will be requiring there is some form of safety plan in case something does happen to an individual or a group at that sponsored event. This also means not sponsoring events or groups that discriminate for any reason.
The fourth is the biggest step. We will be looking to put together a coalition of governmental bodies (and nonprofits and community groups) to agree on a series of action steps in a joint resolution on hate. We will be asking these governmental bodies to publicly say that hate speech is a problem in Bend, that we are committed to doing something about it, and here are a few things we can all agree on that we will do to ensure people start to feel welcome here in Bend.
This year Welcoming Week is different because of this commitment from the city backing these events. I’m proud to see our city lead this effort and truly embody the Welcoming Week vision: Welcoming Cities are guided by the principles of inclusion and creating communities that prosper because everyone feels welcome.
I hope that all Bendites feel a little safer knowing that there are efforts underway to try and transform this city to be one where everyone feels a sense of belonging whether they are here for two days or the rest of their lives.
Megan Perkins is a Bend city councilor and mayor pro tem.
