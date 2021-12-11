I write this on the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and our entry into WWII. I have been reflecting on the choice to go to war, how countries make good or bad decisions in prosecuting war, and how individual soldiers struggle with internal moral conflicts when participating in war.
Of the many societal ills that the French political philosopher Nicolas Condorcet evaluated, war was a big one and the “deadliest scourge and the greatest of crimes.…Peoples will know that they cannot become conquerors without losing their own liberty….and bring enduring disgrace to the country.” As a rationalist, Condorcet believed that reason will be the ultimate end to war.
Aside from theorists like Condorcet and much admired and righteous pacifists who argue for an end to all war on intuitive and moral grounds, most others agree that not all wars are the same — that there are just wars and unjust ones, and there is appropriate and inappropriate conduct during war. Ideally, the good wars, if they exist, are ones where the decision to enter a conflict is the only logical means of survival — a defense of one’s country and family as a last resort when faced with naked aggression by an uncompromising adversary.
History textbooks are commonly punctuated with chapters that describe a multitude of successive wars, leaving students with the impression that humans have accomplished little beyond either going to war or preparing for the inevitability of the next one. Sadly, human beings have not managed to evolve beyond using war to resolve conflict. Ethicists and theologians have wrestled with this dilemma since the first century BCE, and the time of Saint Augustine and Thomas Aquinas and have even codified rules of war. The “Just War” concept provides justification for “the right to go to war” (jus ad bellum), and guidelines for the prosecution of war are described as the “right conduct in war” (jus in bello). In the present-day, the world community of nations has agreed on the various Geneva Conventions to help nations prosecute war in a civilized manner, the assumption being that war is a distasteful but nevertheless legitimate human activity. While there is a range of positions on the subject, some pacifists would claim that there is no such thing as a “good war” and that violence can never be justified, only rationalized for even killing in national defense is not morally justifiable. Fortunately, anti-war pacifists and professional soldiers might agree that war represents a failure of diplomacy and should be avoided. Yes, war may be politics by other means, but one could argue this form of organized violence is dysfunctional politics in operation.
Throughout the millennia and into the modern era, there have been debates as to whether participation in a war was justified. WWII is commonly thought to have satisfied the Just War theory and was, in that sense rationalized, especially for the Allies who were defending themselves in response to naked aggression by the Axis powers such as the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. As unprovoked aggressors, the Germans and Japanese were hard-pressed to satisfy “the right to go to war” theorem. On the issue of “right conduct in war,” one could argue that both sides may have violated that theorem, especially when one considers that all participants intentionally targeted the civilian population of their respective opponents, an activity that is prohibited by convention.
The personal moral dilemma of the soldier has also been addressed by ethicists and scholars. One of the best treatises comes from Rev. William Mahedy’s memoir, “Out of the Night: The Spiritual Journey of Vietnam Vets.” The memoir was an insightful look at the moral dilemma of Vietnam war veterans as they struggled with the terrible things that they witnessed and, in some cases, participated in. Mahedy had been a Catholic priest and chaplain in Vietnam during that controversial war. He wrestled with how the Christian ethic could be reconciled with the killing of Vietnamese during the prosecution of the war. Upon his return from Vietnam, he started the Veterans Centers to help veterans deal with what we now call post-traumatic stress disorder. The moral uncertainty of fighting even a just war is exemplified by a scene in the 1998 movie “Saving Private Ryan,” where the aging U.S. Army veteran is visiting the WWII cemetery in France years after the end of the war and pleads to his wife, “Please tell me I’m a good man.”
