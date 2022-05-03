It’s the time of year for elections. I am thankful for the amazing country we live in. Our Founding Fathers put a system together that allows the citizens and voting public the opportunity to guide and direct how the rules and actions of our public servants will go.
We have elected officials and citizens to guide our public servants. We, as a public, elect school board members, irrigation board members, city council members, sheriff, county clerks, county treasurer, and a multitude of committee members and officials to administer the operations of our society.
Although nobody can perfectly represent me and my beliefs, we try to elect someone who will try their best to be similar to our ideas and attitude of society and direction it is going. These elected boards and steering committees are crucial for our society and the civilization we have embraced.
Throughout our past, our elected people serving on these boards and steering committees tried their best to represent the majority of the people. They remembered that my vote wasn’t for their ideology, but that they served the people and were responsible for the people wants.
These people took their responsibility seriously to help everyone in the community, not just the vocal people who yelled and screamed the loudest. The elected officials heard the concerns of the people. They accepted the role of facilitator for a good and a harmonious society. In general terms, the elected officials knew that they were expected to leave the committee or organization better than when they were elected.
I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I felt that the federal government had forgotten to listen to citizens with concerns and troubles. The government had quit caring about issues, had become self-guided, and looking out only for its own interest. Life long politicians and public employees had forgotten about the working public and our concerns.
I don’t know what I expected, but by 2020, it had become obvious that screaming and yelling was the playbook for so many to follow. For some reason, we have gotten away from listening and compromising, to a scorched earth mentality against public servants, public officials. Some people believe that their values are the only ones that matter, that everyone must share their view because they were elected. And the win-at-all-cost mentality seems to be the norm.
We have a sheriff in Deschutes County who appears to retaliate against people who run against him. Although I believe he has done a good job. He can do better in the future. The Jefferson County sheriff has admitted that he paid the fee for a candidate who doesn’t care to run. The Jefferson County administrator has filed for the county treasurer position, running unopposed so he may fill the position with a person of his choosing after he wins and resigns the treasurer position.
Although the actions of these elected positions are legal, they appear far from moral or right. These elected officials seem to be worrying about their own agendas, and not serving the people who elect them.
My point is that we have a responsibility to vote and help guide our society. Although the ballot box isn’t perfect, it is our greatest asset. I hope that the people who get elected realize that they have a responsibility to the public who elected them.
We have systems in place to guide our society. But it only works if the public votes and communicates their wants. I urge you to cast a ballot for the people who you believe will do their best to better the spot they are elected into.
No individual can have your exact beliefs, thoughts or history. But hopefully, our elected people won’t think of your vote as an endorsement of their own goals. Please vote how you want, but please vote.
