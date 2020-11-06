With a Supreme Court hearing on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act scheduled to take place in a few days, Americans should attempt to grasp the impact of this decision.
Let’s begin with an example. You are a healthy 32-year-old with a good job at a small company that does not provide health insurance for its employees. Given the high cost of private health insurance, you have elected to go without. Then, unexpectedly, you have severe chest pains; your wife calls 911 and the EMT’s take you to the hospital. The diagnosis is a blocked artery, which will require surgery. Facing a bill of at least $30,000, your wife immediately calls a health insurance company and requests coverage. This example is a worst-case scenario of applying for health insurance with a preexisting condition.
Prior to passage of the ACA, there was little chance that any insurance company would provide coverage based upon the above scenario. After all, they would have to pay out an extraordinary amount of money that would take them years to recover through your premiums. Under the ACA, however, insurance companies are not only compelled to provide coverage under this circumstance, they must offer it at the same rate at which they would provide it to a healthy individual. Does this appear to be unfair to the insurance company? Absolutely.
In the negotiations that led to the passage of the ACA, one of the most difficult issues was how to solve this problem in a way that would provide coverage for those with preexisting conditions yet protect insurance providers. The simplest approach was to require everyone to have health insurance. This would spread out the risk to insurance companies and eliminate the problem of people waiting to apply for health insurance until they were ill.
While most states require that all drivers have auto insurance coverage, there was opposition in Congress to imposing a similar requirement in regard to health insurance. Therefore, a compromise was reached that proved satisfactory to the health insurance lobby. Purchasing health insurance would be optional; however, those who opted out would have to pay a penalty added on to their federal income tax. In other words, the choice for those who were not provided with health insurance by their employer was to go on the newly established exchanges and purchase it or to pay a penalty but get nothing in return. The penalty became known as the “individual mandate.” This portion of the ACA was challenged in the courts and ruled constitutional by the Supreme Court, not as a penalty but as a tax.
Thus it was since the ACA became law in 2010. It greatly reduced the number of uninsured Americans and, for the first time, those with preexisting conditions could obtain health insurance without paying exorbitant premiums. This lasted until December 2017, when the Republican tax cut bill contained a modification to the ACA. The tax penalty for those who chose not to purchase health insurance was lowered to $0, effectively eliminating the individual mandate. For health insurance companies, the original compromise contained in the ACA ceased to exist; their recourse since that time has been to adjust premiums upwards in order to solve the original problem of having to accept those with preexisting conditions. The case to be heard by the Supreme Court focuses on whether the entire ACA should be struck down due to the elimination of the individual mandate.
Should the ACA be ruled unconstitutional, those with preexisting conditions will have no assurance whatsoever that they can acquire health insurance at an affordable price. Should the ACA survive the court challenge, restoring the effectiveness of the individual mandate will be necessary or young people will have little incentive to purchase health insurance. In this case, those of us with health insurance will pay a higher price to protect those who choose to go without.
