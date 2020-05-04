I wish to thank the people who rallied for the re-opening of America for volunteering for a massive medical research project. Would these same people be as enthusiastic if their names had been randomly chosen to participate by a government or research organization? My guess is probably not. Thanks also goes out to the various governors, lieutenant-governors, mayors, etc. for “volunteering” all their citizens for this research through their reopening declarations. According to these individuals, it is our patriotic duty to engage in a COVID-19 version of Russian Roulette.
At one point, my memorabilia contained a certificate honoring me as a “Polio Pioneer.” In the 1950s, while in elementary school in a small town in upstate New York, I was “volunteered” to participate in the nationwide program to immunize children against polio which was devastating much of the country. I’m sure my parents signed some type of permission slip, but I sure didn’t. As I recall we received a series of shots and a final booster shot. They hurt. This was compounded when every boy in class punched every other boy in the upper left arm to see who would cry first. Later I learned the outcome of this experiment was not a forgone conclusion. Success was declared after several months when no participants had serious reactions nor were encased in an “iron lung machine.” Researchers took a huge gamble that this initial batch of vaccine would prevent polio with no significant side effects. Luckily, they were successful, and with a refined vaccine, the program was implemented throughout the world and polio was mostly eradicated. I am concerned that those advocating for a rapid re-opening of the economy truly understand the medical experiment in which they are about to embark. Unlike my polio testing, there is no COVID-19 vaccine to try. If various sections of the U.S. reopen too quickly, we will essentially be replicating what is being done in Sweden where herd immunity is the goal. If you catch the virus and die, that’s regrettable. If you get it and recover, you should be immune. If, however, you never get the virus and there is no vaccine, you continue to be susceptible to later infection. Medical experts have more questions than answers about all phases of this outbreak. What are the specific mechanisms that allow some individuals to have a mild reaction while others succumb so quickly? Do some individuals receive a lower “dose” of the virus, thereby lessening their suffering while others receive a larger “dose” causing more severe reactions? Is there something in the makeup of an individual’s DNA and immune system that explains such wide variations in reaction?
Some aspects of these rallies are puzzling. Numerous participants are seen carrying side arms and/or automatic weapons, and I wasn’t aware that bullets could prevent the spread of or cure the virus. It finally occurred to me the weapons could be used against anyone in the crowd who coughed or sneezed, thereby eliminating the immediate threat. The majority of the sentiments expressed by rally participants, either vocally or with signs, were that the government was overreaching, illegally imprisoning, violating civil/constitutional rights, killing the economy and therefore destroying America. If the government is so irresponsible, I am quite sure these same individuals have either returned their stimulus checks or donated an equal amount to local charities or food banks!!! It is one thing to volunteer your own life and health to reopen the economy, but you don’t have the right to volunteer me or anyone else.
