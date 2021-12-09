In October of 1347, after a lengthy period of peace and prosperity, things quickly changed for the worse as the Bubonic Plague arrived in Sicily on 12 ships from the Black Sea. Many of the sailors were dead on arrival at the port of Messina, and the survivors had just released it to the island. It quickly spread to the mainland and over the next five years the Black Death, as it was called, killed about one third of the people in Europe, or more than 20 million people.
The highly contagious disease was caused by the plague bacterium Yersinia Pestis found in fleas on rodents. That was not known at the time as most Europeans thought it to be divine intervention and punishment from God. Nonetheless, about a week after exposure flu-like symptoms would develop as well as “buboes,” or painful boils on the skin. Historians believe the word “boo-boo” used today for a child’s “owee” has its roots here. If that were all one had, they were lucky as the disease progressed it would cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea, terrible aches and pneumonia, which resulted in death to the many it infected.
Those of us fortunate to enjoy the conveniences of modern living today will have a challenging time understanding how difficult it was living in this period, though the recent outbreak of COVID-19 gives us some perspective.
As the quote often attributed to Mark Twain goes, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” During The Bubonic Plague, the healthy avoided the sick as they were ostracized, due to lack of knowledge of the disease’s cause various innocent scapegoats were rounded up and executed, and doctors refused to see the sick, as if they did many died before their patients.
Economic conditions were deplorable as trade was disrupted. Shops closed and ships arriving from infected ports were required to sit at anchor for over a month, or quarantine, which today is the English translation of the Italian word at the time for “40 days.” If one was fortunate enough to survive the Black Death, they had a life ahead without many of their friends and family who had perished remarkably fast from it. Some went to bed healthy and never woke up.
The Black Death was much different in its scale and intensity than the pandemic we are living in today due to the fact that these diseases are vastly different from one another and also in part due to major advances in science, medicine and hygiene over the centuries. Though I am not so sure people who have lost friends and family to COVID-19, or the front-line healthcare workers who have worked through the waves of it, would agree. It would be good for all of us to take the time to ask them, and more importantly listen to their answer.
As we increasingly get together again with friends and family over the holidays and listen to the various opinions, frustrations and complaints on masks, mandates and quarantines, I am going to thank my lucky stars for vaccines, antibiotics, the substantial advances in medicine over the centuries and our health care researchers and workers that have solved some of the worlds biggest health problems and will continue to if we let them.
