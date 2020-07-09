As my second and final term on the Deschutes County Planning Commission comes to a close, I wish to express my gratitude for the opportunity to have served the citizens of Deschutes County. It has been both an honor and a privilege to have served. Above all, volunteering on this commission was an experience that I will always look back on fondly and with pride. I would like to thank the past Deschutes County commissioners: Tammy Baney, Alan Unger and Tony De Bone for having the confidence and support in my initial appointment to the Planning Commission.
As a Deschutes County Planning Commissioner, many miles were traveled and many people have been met along the way — none of which do I regret or would substitute in any way. From meeting with ranchers at a one -room schoolhouse in Brothers to discuss the future of western sage grouse, to working on the Newberry Country Plan in La Pine for inclusion in the County’s Comprehensive Plan, to visiting with landowners in Alfalfa to hear positions on recreational marijuana, to touring sensitive and historic lands in and around Sisters and Tumalo, it has been a whirlwind tour.
Making the levels of public engagement all possible is a dedicated and skilled county staff, led by Deschutes County Community Development Director Nick Lelack and Deschutes County Planning Manager Peter Gutowsky. In addition, county staff routinely delivered in preparing all of the commission for every matter before it. To them and their respective staffs, thank you for all the effort and support throughout the years.
To my fellow commissioners — both past and present — I thank you for your collegial and supportive approach that you have always brought to community problem solving and planning. While we, as a commission, were not always in unison on issues before us, we were always able to present our points of view in a respectful and civil manner. Additionally, I applaud all of you for keeping an eye on our county’s future by employing a proactive and plan-full approach to meeting the increasing needs of our region. From my vantage point, the residents of Deschutes County are in good hands moving forward.
Lastly, and most importantly, I thank the citizens of Deschutes County for their active participation in the land use planning process. It is apparent that a great many of you in Deschutes County care deeply about this place we call home. Goal 1 of Oregon’s statewide land use planning goals is appropriately designated for “Citizen Involvement.” It’s no mistake that it was placed first in the overall statewide planning goals. To that end, I thank all citizens and advocacy groups that have participated over the years, your input has been invaluable to the commission over the years.
Looking forward, I urge everyone to remain engaged and active in shaping the direction of our county. After all, we did not inherit this great place from those that came before us; rather, we are borrowing it from our children.
