A debacle in the Tennessee Legislature that unfolded over the last week has captured the attention of America. At the heart of the story, two duly elected black representatives, Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, ages 28 and 27 respectively, were summarily expelled from office by vote of the body of House members for violating a House rule of decorum. The charge was presented in a blustering attempt to shame, diminish and expel Pearson and Jones. Following a vote of the House members, they were unceremoniously kicked from their legislative offices.
A close inspection of the charge revealed that Jones and Pearson were acting in the line of duty as representatives of the people who voted them into office. Voters in the counties who elected them are largely home to citizens of color, but the citizens they were representing in that historic moment were primarily students.
Thousands had congregated in grief and solidarity in front of the Tennessee legislature following the recent mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, a shooting that killed three children and three adults. The protesters were determined to be heard on the urgent need for legislation on gun control.
The peaceful demonstration had not been acknowledged by legislators. In a historic move and on the demonstrators’ behalf, Pearson and Jones escorted a contingency into the House public viewing platform. Using megaphones, Pearson and Jones ignored the order of business underway in the House and announced the intent of the protest, the urgent need for gun control legislation. It was for this action, the disruption of orderly House business, that the charge was levied. The eviction of Pearson and Jones was notably in contrast to a third representative who joined them, white Representative Gloria Johnson, who retained her seat for exactly the same charge.
The legislative leaders who brought the charge were successful by virtue of the voting process in removing their fellow representatives. However, they failed to diminish the leadership voices of these brilliant young men.
In the hours following that historic moment these two young men found microphones and their voices of leadership rose high above the words and action of their colleagues who censured them.
Their speeches pierced the barrier between the Tennessee legislative assembly and the millions of Americans who stood by watching in disbelief. In that historic moment, Pearson and Jones were thrust into a spotlight that exposed the biases voiced by the action of the Tennessee legislators against the youngest, black members as well as their tone-deaf lack of response to the thousands of people demonstrating for gun control.
Those of us who share, hold and subscribe to the world view espoused by Pearson and Jones, the values of equality, of justice for all and safety from gun violence, watched and listened as they delivered speeches of record. Their speeches have gone viral. Their names, their faces and their voices are now deeply etched in the consciousness of like-minded Americans who are searching for the next tier of leadership in our country.
Within a week of being expelled, local councils with authority to fill vacancies in the legislature overturned the expulsions and appointed both Jones and Pearson to fill their own seats as interim representatives for the remainder of their terms. Both were triumphantly sworn in as interim representatives to the cheers of their constituents.
Tennessee legislators who brought a thinly veiled charge to the floor of the legislature be warned. God help you when the youth who stood with Jones and Pearson cast votes for leaders who share their views.
For doubters who claim that young people protest but don’t vote, remember the visionary words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” In this historic moment, an incremental measure of youthful anger, energy and leadership was added to the bend radius of that arc.
