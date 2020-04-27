None of my friends want to move to Salem. OK, maybe one. But, in general, few young people list Salem among their top post-college career destinations. Same goes for Sacramento, California, Carson City, Nevada, and just about every other state capital. That’s why I opted to live in Portland and commute more than two hours a day to Salem when I worked as a lobbyist for Children First for Oregon. It’s the same reason why few young people are eager to work in state government. Though many government tasks do occur outside of Salem, the core function of legislating is conducted there. It follows that few folks want to work where “the people’s work” physically gets done. Instead, this generation of young people is especially drawn to big city life, which has a disproportionately low share of government jobs per capita.
COVID-19 has revealed the solution — it’s time to make more state government jobs and functions remote. Doing so will decrease taxpayer dollars spent on too many in-person meetings in distant capitals and increase the talent pool applying to state jobs. It’s the sort of win-win rarely seen in politics.
This crisis has made clear that when the federal government is broken, state governments must fill the void. Unfortunately, federal dysfunction will not end when COVID-19 does. So we must recognize and act on the fact that state government will be the center of action for the foreseeable future. That recognition must be paired with a re-evaluation of who works for the state government, where they do that work, and what work ought to be prioritized.
Right now, government jobs tend to attract an older demographic seeking a more stable career path. If the federal government is a reliable proxy of who serves in state government, then state employees tend to be on the older side of the workforce. Just 17 percent of federal government employees are under 35 years old. In fact, more than a quarter are over the age of 55 years old. A general survey of public servants in local, state, and federal government reinforces this finding — estimating the average government employee to be 45.6. While the experience that comes with age is hard to quantify, the costs are easier to calculate: some evidence suggests that older employees are statistically less productive, tend to be more expensive due to health care costs, and lack familiarity with many of the technological innovations that younger employees grew up with.
We should, of course, never discriminate against any worker. As Professor Don Kettl of the University of Maryland pointed out, our focus should not be on sorting employees into age buckets but instead developing a pipeline of talent. Presently, though, that pipeline is drier than the high desert. If anything, state government appears to effectively discriminate against younger employees. A rigid bureaucracy that values time served over talent displayed has pushed younger employees to greener (and more lucrative pastures). The result is a lopsided workforce — young talent heads for the private sector, while older individuals fill public sector positions.
If we want to make government work, then we have to make people want to work for the government. Remote work should just be the start of making public sector employment work more attractive. Next, we need to address how the government actually functions.
Again, the COVID-19 crisis has revealed the sorts of changes that must occur. Government must get out of the business of letting special interests roll up balls of regulatory red tape that block the path to progress. Case in point, virtual public schools were shut down in the initial response to COVID-19. And, that’s just one example of how red tape can frustrate progress. Checks and balances were never intended to frustrate common sense, especially when lives are on the line and futures are at stake. So it’s time to bring more sunshine to our state government. The dark halls of our State Capitol, often lined with lobbyists, ought to be exposed to the public by making more meetings available online as well as moving more meetings to different areas of the state. Young, tech-savvy talent can help implement these changes.
Government work doesn’t have to be the punchline of jokes. It should instead be at the center of stories about how to solve problems. That sort of fairy tale ending requires bringing government out of capital cities that offer little to young workers and into the communities where policy decisions are actually felt.
