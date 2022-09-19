Editor's Note

From the moment I was notified of the shooting at The Forum Shopping Center, I did what elected officials too often have to do. I went to the command center where local and state law enforcement, as well as the FBI, were coordinating efforts. I spoke with other elected officials and with the media. Over and over, I tried to comfort worried members of the public. For hours and then days, I did everything I could to respond to the nightmare every mayor or council member fears will eventually come to their city.

But even as I did what a concerned elected official must do, I was also remembering what a frightened 12-year-old feels. I was feeling that way because I was 12 when a gunman entered the court where my father was presiding as judge, and tried to shoot him to death.

Anthony Broadman is mayor pro tem of the Bend City Council. The opinions expressed are his own.

