From the moment I was notified of the shooting at The Forum Shopping Center, I did what elected officials too often have to do. I went to the command center where local and state law enforcement, as well as the FBI, were coordinating efforts. I spoke with other elected officials and with the media. Over and over, I tried to comfort worried members of the public. For hours and then days, I did everything I could to respond to the nightmare every mayor or council member fears will eventually come to their city.
But even as I did what a concerned elected official must do, I was also remembering what a frightened 12-year-old feels. I was feeling that way because I was 12 when a gunman entered the court where my father was presiding as judge, and tried to shoot him to death.
Most people would say my father and my family were lucky. The first shot missed, and a bailiff was able to tackle the would-be assassin. Nevertheless, that shooting changed my life. It ruptured the sense of safety every child should enjoy.
That’s what gun violence does. It injures, and it kills. When it takes lives, it causes loss and grief. But gun violence also causes trauma. Trauma stays with survivors, and with their families long after the headlines fade.
I’m not skittish around guns. I’m a hunter; I go shooting every chance I get. Hunting is part of who I am. But gun violence is different. It always brings me back to that day when I was 12. It makes me worry about all the kids affected by the latest shooting. And it always makes me ask the same question: Why has the unimaginable terror that ripped through my childhood become routine in our culture?
Why we are we still allowing 12-year-olds — or people of any age — to experience the same fear I went through 30 years ago? The fear that a parent, a child, a friend, or a neighbor won’t come home from a routine shopping trip, a day at work or school, or what was meant to be a joyful gathering in a park or place of worship.
I know some people in Bend were shocked by this shooting. I was not. I was heartbroken, but not surprised. It happened here because it can happen anywhere.
That doesn’t mean I’m resigned to gun violence being part of our city. The shooting that changed my childhood decades ago is a big part of why I became a lawyer and why I ran for office. The best way I can serve our community is to do everything I can to keep any other family from going through what mine did. Or from going through worse.
Measure 114 is giving all Oregon voters a chance to save lives and bring greater safety to our communities. That’s why I’m voting Yes, and asking you to do the same. We know that common sense gun regulation can prevent gun deaths, whether they be suicide or mass shootings. We can’t keep failing to act.
Bend has made it clear that we are not going to allow our community to descend into gun violence. We will take the steps locally we can to make this city a safe place for everybody. But this is not just a local crisis. We can’t assume local measures will be enough to keep our kids, our elders and all our community members safe. Measure 114 is the most meaningful thing we can come together and do as Oregonians to ensure we are all safe.
Anthony Broadman is mayor pro tem of the Bend City Council. The opinions expressed are his own.
