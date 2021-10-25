With children across Oregon in school full-time for the first time since the pandemic began, they are spending significant portions of their days with teachers and other education professionals.
Educators, who are mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect, have a unique opportunity to get to know the children and families they see daily. They are there to share and experience a child’s victories, strengths, and challenges as they learn, grow and interact with friends at school.
As mandatory reporters, when educators have a reason to believe a child is experiencing abuse or neglect, they are required by law to report that concern to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 855-503-SAFE (7233).
But what should an educator or other caring adult do when they see a child and family who is in need or crisis, but do not believe that a child is being abused or neglected?
Our data tells us that many people turn to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline when they want to help but are not sure how.
This year approximately 53,000, nearly half, of the calls to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline were not reports of suspected abuse or neglect. These are calls from educators and other members of our community who recognize that a child and family might need assistance because they are struggling with hunger, housing instability, job loss, mental or physical health issues or other stressful situations.
Often these calls come to us because the callers are not sure where to turn for support.
There are many different resources and supports available in our communities to help children and families meet their needs. Sometimes, the best way to support child and family wellbeing and safety is to help them get plugged-in to the resources they need:
Local supports in your community:
- Dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 to get connected to local food, housing, child care and other supports in your community.
- Family Access Network advocates are in school and are located in schools and connect families with local resources: Call 541-693-5675 or visit FamilyAccessNetwork.org.
- NeighborImpact connects families to food resources, child care resources, utility and rental assistance: Call 541-504-2155 or visit NeighborImpact.org.
Mental and behavioral health supports:
- Youthline: Call 877-968-8491, text teen2teen to 839863, chat at
- www.oregonyouthline.org
- LinesForLife.org/get-help-now
- Lines for Life Suicide Lifeline: Call 800-273-8255 (24/7) or text 273TALK to 839863 (Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.)
- Oregon Behavioral Health Support Line: Call 800-923-4357 (24/7)
- Military Helpline: Call 888-457-4838 (24/7) or text MIL1 to 839863 (Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.)
- Resources to help educators provide mental health and social support for children and families are available at https://www.oregon.gov/ode/educator-resources/standards/Pages/Mental_Health_Students_Families.aspx.
Food support:
- Find a food local pantry by visiting foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org.
- Find a local food pantry by visiting NeighborImpact.org/get-help/get-food
Government programs and support:
- Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities by contacting the Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
- Apply for government food, cash, child care assistance and the Oregon Health Plan online at ONE.Oregon.gov or by calling 800-699-9075.
- Of course, when an educator or other caring adult suspects a child is experiencing abuse or neglect, that person should — and may be required by law to — report that concern to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 855-503-SAFE (7233).
We all want children and families in Oregon to be healthy, safe and happy. Child abuse and neglect is preventable when communities come together to support children and families, and there are many organizations, nonprofits, and people who can help support families and prevent a family’s crisis from becoming a child’s safety issue.
