As a medical doctor specializing in psychiatry and addiction, I’ve been honored to work with veterans throughout my career, including most recently in my role as acting medical director for Addiction Recovery Treatment Services for the Veterans Administration across Northern California. Since I moved to Bend two years ago, I’ve been grateful to join this wonderful and caring community that isn’t afraid to evaluate progressive ideas when supporting the community is at stake. It is my hope that in November our local citizens continue to live up to these ideals by voting NO on Measure 9-152, to allow our veterans and other vulnerable populations to expand their medical treatment options.
The prevalence of PTSD, depression, suicide and addiction is higher amongst veterans than the general population. Veterans often struggle with multiple diagnoses and quickly exhaust all available treatment options. Sadly, one of the tools we have – psilocybin treatment – is not a readily accessible option. I was fortunate to train at institutions like Johns Hopkins and NYU, leaders in psilocybin research, and learned how successful a treatment plan incorporating psilocybin can be.
In my clinical work, I see opportunities to incorporate psilocybin regularly. Evidence suggests, for example, that just one or two doses of psilocybin accompanied by psychological support can dramatically improve symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression. As a psychiatrist, I find this remarkable. Alternative therapeutic options for treatment-resistant depression require multiple visits to a clinic (for example, daily visits for weeks at a time) or the use of combinations of medications, each with its own side effects. Imagine asking a veteran who is facing severe depression to travel dozens or hundreds of miles from their home in rural Oregon to the nearest clinic – and to do it every day for weeks at a time. For many, this is an extreme hardship. For others, it’s simply not possible.
As a psychiatrist specializing in addiction, every day I assist veterans with nicotine and alcohol use disorders. Beyond the frequently devastating personal costs, the public health costs of nicotine and alcohol use disorders are estimated to be $549 billion per year. In 2014, a pilot study found the use of psilocybin within a cognitive behavioral therapy treatment program could help long-time smokers quit. After 6 months, 80% of participants continued to abstain versus only 40% of people who received the current
FDA-approved medications. Additionally, a recent study showed that psilocybin administered in combination with psychotherapy can help decrease the percentage of heavy drinking days in adults with an alcohol use disorder.
With the current limitations of access, the only formal avenue for veterans to incorporate guided treatment is through research trials, which are localized and often have stringent criteria. Many veterans instead choose to attempt treatment on their own, leaving an already-vulnerable population even more vulnerable. In response to the limited channels available, veterans groups like The Heroic Hearts Project have taken it upon themselves to take care of their own. Is that really something we should be asking of them?
In 2020, Measure 109 was passed in Oregon, with the support of 52.8% of Deschutes County voters. This measure allows for the production and administration of psilocybin within a heavily-regulated program administered by trained professionals. While the program is slated to begin in January 2023, commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to place an opt-out measure on this November’s ballot. If it passes, Measure 9-152 would ban the administration of psilocybin services from unincorporated areas of the county.
Our community needs more access to safe and effective mental health treatments, not less. I will be voting “NO” on Measure 9-152 in November, and I urge every member of the community who cares about mental health options for veterans and others to do the same.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Vicki Kalira, MD is a psychiatrist who specializes in substance use disorders. She lives in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.