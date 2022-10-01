Guest Column
Editor's Note

As a medical doctor specializing in psychiatry and addiction, I’ve been honored to work with veterans throughout my career, including most recently in my role as acting medical director for Addiction Recovery Treatment Services for the Veterans Administration across Northern California. Since I moved to Bend two years ago, I’ve been grateful to join this wonderful and caring community that isn’t afraid to evaluate progressive ideas when supporting the community is at stake. It is my hope that in November our local citizens continue to live up to these ideals by voting NO on Measure 9-152, to allow our veterans and other vulnerable populations to expand their medical treatment options.

The prevalence of PTSD, depression, suicide and addiction is higher amongst veterans than the general population. Veterans often struggle with multiple diagnoses and quickly exhaust all available treatment options. Sadly, one of the tools we have – psilocybin treatment – is not a readily accessible option. I was fortunate to train at institutions like Johns Hopkins and NYU, leaders in psilocybin research, and learned how successful a treatment plan incorporating psilocybin can be.

Vicki Kalira, MD is a psychiatrist who specializes in substance use disorders. She lives in Bend.

