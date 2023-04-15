Bend Fire & Rescue

A few short weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending an event where Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley and members of his command staff were speaking about the importance of the upcoming proposed local option levy for fire and emergency medical services that will be on the May 16 ballot. The message was loud and clear about the critical nature surrounding the need for additional funding to help maintain and enhance the growing need for fire, ambulance, wildland fire protection, rescue, and public assistance.

The current 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value hasn’t been adjusted since its initial support from our citizens in 2014. This levy is expiring in June 2024, and we need to continue the operational funding with the support of this newly established 76 cent operational levy. The new rate will provide funding to help maintain current and a small addition of staff. The support of this levy will also add an additional ambulance staffed with paramedics. The funding will also help attract and maintain well-trained fire staff that can focus on their duties and not worry about funding or job stability as they go about their daily duties of serving our citizens.

