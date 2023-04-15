A few short weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending an event where Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley and members of his command staff were speaking about the importance of the upcoming proposed local option levy for fire and emergency medical services that will be on the May 16 ballot. The message was loud and clear about the critical nature surrounding the need for additional funding to help maintain and enhance the growing need for fire, ambulance, wildland fire protection, rescue, and public assistance.
The current 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value hasn’t been adjusted since its initial support from our citizens in 2014. This levy is expiring in June 2024, and we need to continue the operational funding with the support of this newly established 76 cent operational levy. The new rate will provide funding to help maintain current and a small addition of staff. The support of this levy will also add an additional ambulance staffed with paramedics. The funding will also help attract and maintain well-trained fire staff that can focus on their duties and not worry about funding or job stability as they go about their daily duties of serving our citizens.
Critical services are provided by Bend Fire & Rescue, and they have continued to provide exceptional public service to the citizens they serve. Deschutes County has seen a significant increase in population and tourism which can cause a strain on our public safety services. Bend Fire & Rescue not only serves the growing population of the city of Bend, but also a significant rural population in Deschutes County.
Having well-trained staff in each of our fire stations, strategically located around our city and county is critical for immediate lifesaving response to calls for help. This additional funding for staff and equipment is critical to ensure that Bend Fire & Rescue can keep up with the increasing calls for service.
I had the privilege of serving the citizens of Deschutes County for more than 30 years as a sheriff deputy, with the last 8 years of my professional career as your elected sheriff. Much of my career was consumed by funding worry for our agency, citizens, and deputies. I understand the concern of our Fire Chief as he navigates expanded calls for service, financial shortfall, recruitment of qualified staff and quick response for life saving calls for service. This call to duty and concern for public safety was apparent when Chief Riley delivered his message for consideration at the neighborhood event I attended.
Yes, this is a tax rate increase of 56 cents per thousand of assessed property value from what we are currently paying for fire services. If you, a family member, co-worker or neighbor need emergency help, seconds are critical. When we call 911 for help, we want the most immediate response with the absolute best trained staff possible to care for us.
Please join me, my family, neighbors and friends in supporting Bend Fire in the May 16 election. A YES vote is needed on Measure 9-158 for Bend City residents and a YES vote is needed on Measure 9-159 for rural residents.
