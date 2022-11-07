I urge you to vote YES for Measure 9-155 which is voting YES for our children, our schools and our community.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “The test of the morality of a society is what it does for its children.” We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, every opportunity we can give them to flourish.
The Search Institute based in Minneapolis, Minnesota conducted research that concluded for a child to be healthy, whole, resilient with a strong sense of self they need a network of positive relationships with adults who are not part of their family. They need adults who are willing to support and believe in them advocating for their well-being and flourishing.
I was watching a news report on the mental health crisis and academic struggles our children and youth are experiencing as we emerge form a global pandemic. I was already feeling overwhelmed that day by the weight of the world and It was too much. I changed the channel and, then, thought, “What if these were my children? What if others changed the channel ignoring the crisis of my children?” The truth of the matter is there is no such thing as other people’s children. They are all our children. It’s easy to say not my child, not my community, not my problem. “They are all our children” are the words that will mend the torn fabric of our humanity. We not only need to build a better world for our children. We need to foster healthier and happier children for our world. Focusing only on ourselves simply leads to growing old. Focusing on the well-being of our children gives us the opportunity to become elders. Everyone gets older. Not everyone becomes an elder. The world is in desperate need of the wisdom, compassion and generosity of elders.
I urge you to join me in voting YES for Measure 9-155.
Measure 9-155 is not expected to raise taxes and will fund urgent safety and security improvements district-wide. It will allow the replacement of Bend Senior High School’s inefficient 70-year-old classrooms to improve safety, security, and instruction. It will protect the community’s investment in school buildings by making repairs and improvements district-wide including replacing aging roofs. It will afford classroom additions and modernization projects. It will facilitate money saving energy improvements to boilers, HVAC and light systems. It will sustain local jobs. To put it succinctly, voting YES for Measure 9-155 will make possible great facilities that will foster great learning. It will provide the teaching and learning spaces our students and staff deserve. It will communicate to our children and youth our commitment to their well-being and success.
I learned recently that when night falls, Sea Otters hold hands as they fall asleep so they won’t drift away from one another in the darkness of night. The most important thing we can do right now as a community in these challenging times is to support our children and youth so they don’t drift away.
Brene Brown said, “Love is beautiful when it is professed. It’s only meaningful when it is practiced.” Voting YES for Measure 9-155 communicates loud and clear our care as a community for our children and youth. I urge you to join me in saying YES to our children, our schools and our community.
