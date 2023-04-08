Editor's Note

Deschutes County is prime mule deer country, but unfortunately our once robust populations are in trouble. Data from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW, reveals that mule deer populations in Deschutes County have declined 56% since 2004, and wildlife-vehicle collisions have been identified as one of the leading factors for mule deer deaths in the region. As your Deschutes County Commissioner, I believe we can and must do better by our wildlife.

This is why I support HB 2999 which received an overwhelmingly supportive hearing in Salem in late February. HB 2999 would strengthen the language within the Oregon Department of Transportation’s existing program to fund, study, and/or construct wildlife crossings in the state. The bill would also provide $5 million dollars from the general fund to ODFW to improve wildlife habitat connectivity within priority corridors identified within the recently completed Oregon Connectivity Assessment and Mapping Project.

Phil Chang lives in Bend and is a Deschutes County commissioner. All views expressed in this column are his own.

