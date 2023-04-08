Deschutes County is prime mule deer country, but unfortunately our once robust populations are in trouble. Data from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW, reveals that mule deer populations in Deschutes County have declined 56% since 2004, and wildlife-vehicle collisions have been identified as one of the leading factors for mule deer deaths in the region. As your Deschutes County Commissioner, I believe we can and must do better by our wildlife.
This is why I support HB 2999 which received an overwhelmingly supportive hearing in Salem in late February. HB 2999 would strengthen the language within the Oregon Department of Transportation’s existing program to fund, study, and/or construct wildlife crossings in the state. The bill would also provide $5 million dollars from the general fund to ODFW to improve wildlife habitat connectivity within priority corridors identified within the recently completed Oregon Connectivity Assessment and Mapping Project.
In recent years 1,000 wildlife vehicle collisions are reported per year across all roads within Deschutes County and the city of Bend, and along Highway 97. The public agencies estimate that the total fatalities from collisions is between 3-5 times higher than the reported collisions, as many animals stagger off the road to die from their injuries. Though Oregon has built five wildlife crossings along Highway 97 in Deschutes County and these have helped, not enough has been done yet to counteract the habitat fragmentation and migration blockage from the last few decades of growth. Mule deer are still in decline. That’s why Deschutes County is working in multiple ways to give mule deer populations a boost.
Recently, the Deschutes County Commission voted to initiate a much-needed update to the “Goal 5” inventory for mule deer winter range in 2023. The county has outlined a public process to revise and expand the mule deer winter range throughout many places in the county. County staff and Planning Commissioners will look to balance the importance of wildlife protection and development expectations and understand well that these two values are not mutually exclusive. The current Wildlife Area Combining Zone for mule deer winter range covers approximately 315,847 acres. Through additional review of the data and latest available science, the county has identified an additional 188,000 acres of mule deer winter range that could be added to the Wildlife Area Combining Zone.
Additionally, nearly a dozen nonprofit organizations, along with state and federal agencies, private landowners, and academic institutions recently formed the Bend to Suttle Lake Wildlife Passage Initiative (“B2S”). The goal of the B2S coalition is to improve wildlife passage and motorist safety on Highway 20 between Bend and Suttle Lake, which has the highest densities of deer and elk vehicle collisions in the entire state. With increasing traffic, that section of Highway 20 is becoming a more significant barrier to wildlife movement and a higher collision risk area. The impacts to countless other wildlife species are often under-reported or not captured at all, leaving the actual impact hard to quantify. Over the past year, B2S has conducted a series of field tours, meetings, and community outreach to explore potential solutions for improving wildlife passage and motorist safety along Highway 20 in Central Oregon. The group is now working on a wildlife crossing feasibility and conceptual design study that includes engineering and design for priority wildlife crossing areas identified by the Oregon Connectivity Assessment and Mapping Project.
HB 2999 and other ongoing efforts provide opportunities for Oregon’s elected officials to help maintain and restore wildlife connectivity in our state. This critical bill will help us address treacherous wildlife-vehicle collision hotspots and fund work to maintain and restore identified wildlife corridors within the county. I’m hopeful that the state legislature passes this important bill and that our community can soon work together to help determine how best to spend these much-needed funds on projects right here in Central Oregon.
Phil Chang lives in Bend and is a Deschutes County commissioner. All views expressed in this column are his own.
