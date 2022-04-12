My husband and I lived and worked in Clackamas County for 18 years, he as the president of Clackamas Community College and I as deputy secretary of state and senior policy adviser to Gov. Barbara Roberts. After retirement in 2001, we moved to Central Oregon. I have enjoyed our very different lives as both urban and rural residents of Oregon. However, I have been disturbed by how intractable the “urban-rural divide” has been, creating a stumbling block for both of our major political parties.
There is one candidate in the race for the 5th Congressional District that has been effective in bridging this divide. Jamie McLeod-Skinner captured my support during her campaign to represent Congressional District 2 in 2018. Her campaign took her all over Central and Eastern Oregon where she met with and won the respect of rural voters from both parties. From her early days growing up in small rural towns, Jamie has the knowledge, experience and commitment to listen to everyone’s voice in order to serve as an effective leader for both rural and urban Oregonians.
One example is Jamie’s understanding of and commitment to tackling climate change. Regardless of where you live in Oregon, your life has probably been affected by the heat, smoke or fires. In Central Oregon, its effects are dramatic. Extended extreme drought and earlier and hotter wildfires should be our number one concern. I believe that Jamie McLeod-Skinner has a keener eye and a deeper commitment to fight these challenges than her primary opponent. I lived in Kurt Schrader’s district and knew him personally. I even voted for him, but never again!
Consider just two of his votes related to climate change:
In 2018, Schrader voted for a horrifically anti-environmental package of bills that cut funding for clean energy programs, repealed the Clean Water Rule and removed protections for Columbia River Basin salmon and steelhead (“the salmon extinction rider”). This bill was so destructive that the League of Conservation Voters stated that it, “includes dangerous public health and environmental policy riders while also cutting critical investments in our renewable energy future.” With Kurt Schrader’s help, it passed and was signed into law on 9/21/18.
Then just last fall, he voted against the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), the cornerstone of Build Back Better’s provisions to tackle climate change. This legislation would have required 100% clean electricity by 2035 and a 50% reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Schrader voted against this bill almost exactly one year after wildfires ripped through Oregon, destroying over 1 million acres. We need our leaders to take action on this NOW and not obstruct legislation that, if enacted, would go a long way towards helping to solve this problem.
Given these votes, I was not surprised to learn that he is ranked in the bottom four of all House Democrats by the League of Conservation Voters.
In contrast, Jamie is deeply committed to addressing the climate crisis and its impacts. She is an engineer and attorney by training and has decades of experience working on natural resources issues, specifically hydrology. She will fight for reductions in carbon emissions and other protections to our environment.
Jamie’s also dedicated to rolling up her sleeves and helping Oregonians. Last year she led wildfire recovery efforts in the city of Talent, providing tangible results for those families, including farmworkers and seniors living on fixed incomes who were impacted by the fires. She also was successfully pushing federal agencies to do more, securing millions of dollars in aid and housing.
Jamie’s integrity, her focus on her community and her demonstrated willingness to put Oregonians (rural or urban) over industry is why I am supporting her for Congressional District 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.